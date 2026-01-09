Maine DOE Update – January 9, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Grants for After-School and Summer-Learning Programs Now Available; Applications Due April 7, 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the release of a request for proposals (RFP), seeking bids from organizations interested in implementing comprehensive after-school and summer-learning programs during the 2026-2027 academic year. It is anticipated that approximately $1.75 million will be available in grant awards this spring as part of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program. | More

Maine DOE Recruiting Educators for High-Quality Instructional Material Capacity-Building Cohort

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is recruiting 30 certified educators to participate in a statewide capacity-building cohort, a key component of Maine’s coordinated Literacy and Numeracy Action Plans. These plans outline a comprehensive system of supports designed to develop lifelong learners who can engage confidently and competently with the world through strong reading and math skills. | More

Maine DOE Launches Second Year of Pine Tree Programming, Expanding Hands-On Computer Science Opportunities for Students Across Maine

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology team is excited to announce the launch of the second year of Pine Tree Programming, a statewide initiative designed to expand access to high-quality computer science education. Building on a successful first year that introduced more than 500 students to coding across 44 schools, Pine Tree Programming is returning with even more opportunities for Maine students. | More

Guidance for Submitting Competitive Grant Applications Using Vendor Self Service

The State of Maine now uses Vendor Self Service (VSS) for all competitive procurement. As such, Maine school administrative units (SAUs) are asked to please use VSS to submit applications for and questions about all competitive grant opportunities (also known as Requests for Applications—RFAs). If an applicant emails a question about an RFA directly to the listed RFA coordinator, their application will not be disqualified; however, they will be redirected to submit their question through VSS. | More

School Interest Form Available for Third Annual ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, in collaboration with the Transition Maine Regional Transition Collaborative Fellows, invites you to save the date for the third annual “I Belong” Youth Summit, to be held at Central Maine Community College in Auburn on May 21, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information regarding registrations for middle and high schools will be released soon. A school interest form is now available for those planning to bring students to the event. | More

Nominations Open for 2026 Outstanding Early Childhood Professionals Spotlight

Do you know an outstanding early childhood professional who works with children from birth through age eight (8) in a childcare program, public school, private school, or home-visiting setting? If so, please consider nominating them for the 2026 Week of the Young Child® Outstanding Early Childhood Professionals Spotlight. The nomination deadline is February 13, 2026. | More

Mainers Encouraged to Nominate an Educator for State/County Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now open for the Maine Teacher of the Year program, which celebrates excellence in teaching and elevates the importance of the teaching profession. Traditionally, Maine selects a County Teacher of the Year from each of Maine’s 16 counties. One of those educators is later named State Teacher of the Year and also becomes Maine’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. | More

Maine Students Invited to Participate in National Civics Bee® Competition

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is bringing the National Civics Bee® to Maine—offering middle school students a new opportunity to strengthen their civic knowledge and engage in meaningful learning about democracy, community, and citizenship. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Maine Adult Education Educator Julie Berube Honored with National Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy Grant

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to recognize Julie Berube, Coordinator of the First Teachers Family Literacy Program at Biddeford Adult Education, as a recipient of a $10,000 national grant from the newly established Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy, an initiative of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation. | More

Princeton Elementary Showcases Hands-On STEAM Learning Through Maine DOE Learning Tour

On December 9, 2025, Princeton Elementary School teacher Donna Netzer opened her classroom to educators from across Maine, as she demonstrated ways to incorporate numerous Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) technologies into the typical educational environment. This presentation was part of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Innovation’s latest Learning Tour, an opportunity for educators to participate in peer-to-peer learning. | More

A Look Back: Maine FFA Celebrates the Year of Youth in Agriculture

Nearly a year ago, on January 14, 2025, Governor Janet Mills signed a proclamation officially designating 2025 as the Maine Year of Youth in Agriculture. This action launched a series of statewide initiatives designed to engage and support young agriculturalists through enhanced access to resources, mentorship opportunities, and networking experiences. | More

Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Announces 2025 Awardees

The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Teacher of the Year awards, as well as recognition awards for Individual and Community Partner Organizations and Outstanding Future Professionals in the areas of Health Education and Physical Education. | More

Youth Leaders from Maine and New Hampshire Gather for ‘Can We? Connect’ at Augusta Civic Center

An early December snowstorm didn’t stop nearly 300 students and educators from 17 high schools across Maine and New Hampshire from coming together on December 11, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center for Can We? Connect, a day of youth-led dialogue and educator professional learning produced by The Can We? Project. | More

Jordan-Small Middle School Pilots Innovative Outdoor Education Program Through Science Curriculum

At Jordan-Small Middle School (JSMS) in RSU 14, teacher Jed Bloom’s science classes no longer stop at the classroom door. This past fall, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students stepped into the woods on district property as part of a pilot outdoor education program that blends science instruction with nature-based exploration, hands-on projects, and plenty of fresh air. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine DOE Offers Variety of Literacy Learning Opportunities Aligned to Maine’s Statewide Action Plans

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning invites educators from across the state to engage in literacy learning opportunities that are thoughtfully aligned to Maine’s statewide Action Plans. | More

Maine DOE Offers Variety of Numeracy Learning Opportunities Aligned to Maine’s Statewide Action Plans

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning invites educators from across the state to engage in numeracy learning opportunities that are thoughtfully aligned to Maine’s statewide Action Plans. | More

Career/Project Opportunities:

