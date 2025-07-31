Garmin and PlusAI Join the Auto-ISAC Membership

Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the Industry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) is pleased to welcome Garmin Automotive OEM and PlusAI as new members.Garmin, a global automotive supplier, brings a diverse technology portfolio and extensive engineering and manufacturing capabilities to the industry.PlusAI is a leading artificial intelligence company pioneering virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks.“To advance automotive cybersecurity, ISAC members focus daily on critical technologies such as artificial intelligence, automated driving, connected driving, and cloud security,” said Kevin Tierney of GM, the Chair of Auto-ISAC. “Both PlusAI and Garmin are recognized leaders in new mobility, helping transform how we use our roadways. As we work together in an ever-changing digital world, the knowledge and vision that Garmin and PlusAI bring will strengthen our collective efforts.”While Garmin became widely known for its GPS innovations, the company has evolved into a technology leader offering integrated automotive solutions. Notably, its Unified Cabin platform—a 2025 CES Innovation Award winner—is a scalable suite of OEM technologies built on the Android Automotive Operating System. Integrated into Garmin’s Domain Controller, Unified Cabin enables centralized control of multiple in-vehicle systems through a single module.“The Automotive OEM division of Garmin provides groundbreaking and reliable automotive solutions across a diverse set of digital systems, and we look forward to collaborating with the membership of Auto-ISAC, sharing perspectives and knowledge,” said Craig Puder, Garmin Vice President of Automotive Engineering Solutions.Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, PlusAI has accumulated more than five million real-world driving miles across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Its flagship product, SuperDrive, is being tested on public roads and is targeted for commercial deployment in factory-built driverless trucks in 2027. Its founders are serial technology entrepreneurs with deep expertise in engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. PlusAI partners with major global truck manufacturers including TRATON GROUP (Scania, MAN, International), Hyundai Motor Company, and IVECO.“As one of the first autonomous trucking technology companies to join Auto-ISAC, we are committed to not only innovating in autonomous driving software but also upholding the highest standards of safety and security as we scale globally,” said Tim Daly, Chief Architect and Co-founder of PlusAI. “We are proud to work alongside industry leaders to ensure the future of transportation is both safe and secure.”Now in its 10th year, the Auto-ISAC continues to serve as a global hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence on vehicle cybersecurity threats. Founded in 2015, the organization provides a range of resources for cybersecurity professionals, including educational programs, Best Practices, monthly community calls, regional and global summits, analytical reports, and more. The Auto-ISAC’s 2024 Annual Report is now available on its website.Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us LinkedIn # # #About Garmin Automotive OEMGarmin Automotive OEM utilizes the company’s long-standing expertise in user experience and hardware design from its automotive, avionics, and marine segments to develop comprehensive infotainment and domain controller solutions. The company’s geographically diverse and highly automated manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic strategies for the automotive industry including intelligent video driving recorders and computing modules, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With dedicated offices and production facilities throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Garmin Automotive OEM provides a variety of hardware and software solutions to leading automobile manufacturers. For more information, visit us online at garmin.com/aoem.About PlusAI:PlusAI is an artificial intelligence company pioneering AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the United States and Europe, PlusAI was named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Partners including TRATON GROUP’s Scania, MAN, and International brands, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, Bosch, and DSV are working with PlusAI to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous trucks. PlusAI announced in June 2025 that it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIX). 