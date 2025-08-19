Auto-ISAC Partners with Manifest & FESCARO

Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the Industry

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) announces that Manifest, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and software supply chain security, and FESCARO, a trailblazer in end-to-end mobility cybersecurity, are new strategic partners who will be engaging with the group’s automotive-sector members.“Automakers have a long history of collaborating with cybersecurity providers, and our Partnership Program empowers industry leaders to proactively engage with the automotive industry as Innovators, Navigators and Community partners, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, enhanced visibility, and sustained growth,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC.“The automotive industry has reached a turning point, where software and AI are now core to vehicle performance, safety, and compliance. As AI proliferates, inventorying and securing those AI dependencies will become the industry’s next challenge. The members of the Auto-ISAC recognize the critical importance of securing the software supply chain, and we look forward to working with them to advance vehicle cybersecurity,” said Marc Frankel, CEO and Co-founder of Manifest.Manifest helps automotive companies navigate and comply with global cybersecurity regulations and standards, including UNECE R155, ISO/SAE 21434, and the European Cybersecurity Resilience Act (CRA), ensuring manufacturers meet current and emerging industry requirements. Manifest also helps enterprises manage and respond to vulnerabilities across business units and product lines, detect vulnerability and license risk in open source and supplier-provided software and AI, and automate Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) workflows and management.“We are honored to join Auto-ISAC as an Innovator Partner. Automotive cybersecurity requires collaboration across the entire ecosystem, it is a team effort, not an individual challenge. As an Auto-ISAC partner, we are committed to fostering collaborative intelligence by sharing practical guidance and proven case studies from our hands-on experience. More particularly, we are dedicated to solving real-world cybersecurity challenges while maximizing resource efficiency for the industry", said Seok-min Hong, CEO of FESCARO.FESCARO is a trusted cybersecurity partner for global automakers and their partners, helping them transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with tailored, resilient automotive cybersecurity solutions. Built on deep automotive E/E system expertise, FESCARO enables automakers to build holistic cybersecurity frameworks that protect the entire vehicle and its lifecycle. This integrated approach offers robust security from development through production and operation of vehicles, ensuring full compliance with both global OEM requirements and regulatory standards.This year the Auto-ISAC is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a global information-sharing community established for vehicle cybersecurity. Founded in 2015, the Auto-ISAC operates a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. As resources for its community of cyber professionals, the Auto-ISAC offers educational programs, Best Practices, a monthly community call, an annual Summit in both the United States and Europe, analytic reports and more. The Auto-ISAC’s 2024 Annual Report is now available on its website.Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us LinkedIn Additional information regarding the Auto-ISAC partnership program is available at AIP # # #About Manifest:Manifest is a leader in AI and software supply chain security, empowering private- and public-sector organizations to operate critical systems and applications with confidence. Manifest’s platform is used across automotive, defense, healthcare, and other regulated industries to enhance product and AI security and to manage third-party risk and compliance. Manifest was founded by cybersecurity leaders from Palantir, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Palo Alto Networks. The company works with the U.S. government, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, and in 2024 Manifest was awarded four Department of Defense pilot projects. Manifest also works with Fortune 500 businesses and critical infrastructure companies. For more information, visit www.ManifestCyber.com About FESCARO:FESCARO is an integrated automotive security platform provider with proven hands-on expertise in managing complex global automotive cybersecurity regulations. Our comprehensive architecture protects vehicles throughout their entire lifecycle. We deliver patented technologies and solutions certified to FIPS 140-2 and A-SPICE Level 2. Beyond E/E system protection with our HSM solution, we secure in-vehicle communications through our Secure Central Gateway (SGW) and streamline regulatory compliance with our automated, end-to-end cybersecurity management platform, the CSMS Portal. In 2023, FESCARO successfully served as a Tier 0.5 cybersecurity partner, achieving a grand slam of all major global certifications—including CSMS, SUMS, VTA, and ISO/SAE 21434—for our clients. We remain committed to providing practical, field-proven solutions and collaborating across the mobility ecosystem to address the industry's evolving cybersecurity challenges.ManifestInfo@manifestcyber.comFESCAROfescaro@fescaro.com

