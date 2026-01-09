Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Aggravated Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an aggravated assault.

On Saturday, January 3, 2026, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the victim was in the 6200 block of Dix Street, Northeast, when a suspect approached him and kicked him multiple times. A second suspect allowed his dog to bite the victim, and a third suspect assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, January 7, 2026, 56-year-old Domminick Altamura Jr., of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26001103

###

