Arrest Made in Minnesota Avenue Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who stabbed a woman with a knife in Northeast.

On Saturday, November 29, 2025, at approximately 7:40 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument inside of a business in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife, stabbed the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 33-year-old Jasmine Armwood, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Gun (Knife).

CCN: 25180906

