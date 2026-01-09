Liam Horne Creates Paradise On Earth With His New Single

"Paradise" is the latest single from Liam and it reveals a sonic narrative of late night vulnerability that turns into a promise of real love.

It came from seeing someone that I cared about stuck in a cycle of temporary connections that never gave them what they truly deserved.” — Liam Horne

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liam Horne , the super-talented Scottish-born singer and songwriter, came to America to pursue his dream of becoming a professional artist. He had no idea how quickly that dream would become a reality until he witnessed the immediate, heartfelt reactions from those who heard his music. As he navigated the music industry, he caught the attention of several influential figures, leading to collaborations with some of the industry’s biggest superstars. Now, after penning hits for various pop icons, Liam is releasing his new single, “Paradise.”As an emerging songwriter, Liam gained early attention through his videos, including "Tragedy" and "The Truth Is". He built a significant fan base by creating inventive YouTube covers. His earliest influences were the powerful voices of R&B legends such as Luther Vandross and Donny Hathaway. As his musical trajectory evolved, those influences expanded to include contemporary artists Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake. Liam also worked with another famous Justin on the composition "Believe", the title track from Justin Bieber’s album of the same name. "Paradise" is Liam’s latest single, revealing a sonic narrative of late-night vulnerability that transforms into a clear promise of lasting love. Liam explains the inspiration behind the song:“It came from seeing someone I cared about stuck in a cycle of temporary connections that never gave them what they truly deserved. The song is about recognizing your own worth and being the person who shows up consistently, not just when it’s convenient."By combining honest storytelling with smooth melodies and traditional R&B harmonies layered over a classic soul sound, Liam delivers a track that feels both timeless and emotionally grounded.While staying true to his roots, Liam is also broadening his musical horizons by collaborating with a standout team of producers and creatives. The lineup on his upcoming album includes Grammy Award–winning producer and songwriter Brian Kennedy , known for chart-topping hits such as “Disturbia” by Rihanna and “What It Is (Block Boy)” by Doechii. Also contributing is multi-platinum–selling singer-songwriter and four-time Grammy Award winner James Fauntleroy, whose credits include work with Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and John Mayer. The project additionally features UHLONE, a West Coast–based producer who has built a reputation working with some of hip-hop’s most influential legacies.The overarching message of “Paradise” is a reminder that love should never feel temporary or conditional. The song reinforces the idea that genuine connection still exists and that everyone deserves to feel seen and understood. In creating the music for his upcoming album, Liam focused on building a cohesive body of work that is honest, intentional, and emotionally resonant.

Paradise

