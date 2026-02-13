Jae Skeese creates sonic movies with producer ILL Tone Beats on The Good Part Vol. 1. a complete listening experience

The Good Part Vol. 1 has a stellar line up of impressive features, Conway The Machine, Griselda Records affiliate Stove God Cooks, Cory Gunz, and Talib Kweli.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buffalo, New York native, Jae Skeese is a true artist. He creates worlds, scenarios, stories and sonic movies with his new album, The Good Part Vol. 1. Teaming up with producer ILL Tone Beats they have created a complete, transcendent, listening experience. Every verse, every beat, and every moment is the good part. Jae Skeese and ILL Tone Beats reunite for their most focused collaboration yet.Jae Skeese describes the inspiration for his latest album, “There might be fans of “Pulp Fiction” or “The Matrix” who’ve never heard of Jae Skeese, but they’ll see us paying homage on the cover. I want to get those people to tap in, along with the folks who’ve been following me since day one.”After connecting previously on standout tracks from Abolished Uncertainties, Ground Level, and The Outcome, ILL Tone Beats and Jae Skeese combine to create the perfect partnership. The Good Part Vol. 1 has a stellar line up of impressive features, Conway The Machine , fellow Griselda Records affiliate Stove God Cooks, Cory Gunz, and Talib Kweli. “There’s a high level of attention to detail I pay to my music..to the culture. I’m really, genuinely a big hip-hop fan first, and I want to make sure that I’m carrying on the rich tradition of what I grew up on—and even what came before that.” Besides music projects, 2025 also saw Jae Skeese complete his first-ever headlining run, the Ground Level Tour 25, which he also promoted himself. Whether on stage or in the studio, Skeese moves with intention and a deep sense of purpose.Although he's invited other MCs to appear on the album there's still a number of songs where he flexes his lyrical muscles and invites listeners into the world of Jae Skeese. “I rap about what I connect to in life. I make the records where I’m talking about all the Nikes and all the Jordans,” he shares. “I’m heavy into video games too..I try to incorporate all those things and bring the worlds together.” The first single is "S.W.G.M" where Jae Skeese mercilessly rides the beat, showcasing his verbal dexterity and uncanny ability for consistently flawless deliveries. “Some people think it came easy or that it was just handed to me. They don’t know about all the sacrifice, the hard work, and the sleepless nights I put in.”His impressive album discography is tangible proof of what happens when determination meets effective execution. From writing short stories as a pre-teen that evolved into his first rhymes as a teenager, Jae Skeese's passion for Hip Hop has always gotten him through some of his life's toughest challenges. “Above everything, I’m here to make you feel something,” he adds.

