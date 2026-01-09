January 2026

State Board of Education Elects Leadership for 2026

The Nebraska State Board of Education re-elected Elizabeth Tegtmeier as president and elected Liz Renner as vice president during the January board meeting.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier was elected to the State Board of Education in 2022 to represent District 7. She also served as president in 2024 and 2025. Liz Renner was first elected to the State Board of Education in 2024 to represent District 4.

2026 Teacher of the Year Presentation

Sarah Hardin, a high school science teacher at Mullen Public Schools was named the 2026 Nebraska Teacher of the Year in September. She addressed board members for the first time in January with her plan for the year and her primary message as Teacher of the Year.

Hardin has been a teacher since 2007, working her entire career in Mullen, teaching science, math, agriculture and physical education.

In the classroom, Hardin strives to get her students involved and excited with hands-on, project-based learning. As the 2026 Teacher of the Year, Hardin wants to inspire both students and teachers to be excited about learning. She believes learning must go beyond memorizing facts and formulas and should spark curiosity, encourage hands-on exploration, and connect to students’ diverse experiences and interests.

As Teacher of the Year, Hardin will represent the state at local and national events including travelling to Washington D.C., Google, and NASA Space Camp.

Nebraska Literacy Project and CLSD Update

The Commissioner and NDE staff updated the new board on work being done on the Nebraska Literacy Project and the Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD) Program.

The Nebraska Literacy Project provides the statewide framework for this work, aligning professional learning, educator preparation, instructional support, data use, and family engagement to improve literacy outcomes and support proficient, lifelong readers.

The Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD) grant serves as a key accelerator of this

work by providing funding for evidence-based professional learning, coaching, instructional support, and family literacy. To date, CLSD funds have been awarded to 46 subgrantees, representing approximately two-thirds of the state and impacting more than 200,000 children. Since October 1, marking the start of federal fiscal year two of the CLSD grant, subgrantees have focused on deepening implementation, with early data indicating promising instructional shifts and initial gains for all student populations, supporting the development of aligned and sustainable literacy systems statewide.

