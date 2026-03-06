Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,283 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Ryan Foor Announced as Deputy Commissioner of Education

News Release

March 6, 2026

The Nebraska State Board of Education has appointed Dr. Ryan Foor as a Deputy Commissioner of Education. As deputy commissioner, Dr. Foor will provide leadership and guidance for the day-to-day operations of the NDE and provide agency-wide administrative support to the Commissioner.

Dr. Foor has served at the Nebraska Department of Education since 2015.  Prior to serving at the NDE, he was a high school agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, university teacher educator, and university program assessment coordinator.

At the Nebraska Department of Education, Dr. Foor has worked in career and technical education, and served in the Commissioner’s Office in various roles working with the State Board of Education.  Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commissioner, Dr, Foor served as Assistant Commissioner and Chief of Staff.

Dr. Foor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education from Iowa State University and Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Ohio State University.  He also holds a Nebraska administrative certificate with superintendent endorsement.

Dr. Foor will start as Deputy Commissioner April 20th.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Ryan Foor Announced as Deputy Commissioner of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.