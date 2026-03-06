Dr. Ryan Foor Announced as Deputy Commissioner of Education

News Release

March 6, 2026

The Nebraska State Board of Education has appointed Dr. Ryan Foor as a Deputy Commissioner of Education. As deputy commissioner, Dr. Foor will provide leadership and guidance for the day-to-day operations of the NDE and provide agency-wide administrative support to the Commissioner.

Dr. Foor has served at the Nebraska Department of Education since 2015. Prior to serving at the NDE, he was a high school agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, university teacher educator, and university program assessment coordinator.

At the Nebraska Department of Education, Dr. Foor has worked in career and technical education, and served in the Commissioner’s Office in various roles working with the State Board of Education. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commissioner, Dr, Foor served as Assistant Commissioner and Chief of Staff.

Dr. Foor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education from Iowa State University and Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Ohio State University. He also holds a Nebraska administrative certificate with superintendent endorsement.

Dr. Foor will start as Deputy Commissioner April 20th.