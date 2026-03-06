March 2026

Month of the Military Child Presentation

Each year, Nebraska schools serve thousands of students whose parents serve in the military. Since November 2021, the NDE has recognized public schools and non-public schools as Purple Star Schools to denote the special efforts the schools have undertaken to support the unique needs of military-concerned children.

To elevate practices for better serving military-connected children and their families, board members created a resolution that proclaims April the “Month of the Military Child.” The resolution honors the sacrifices of military service members, their families, and children, and calls on the NDE to continue providing resources for schools to better service military-connected students. The resolution also proclaims April 15 as “Purple Up!” day and encourages all members of the community to show their support of military-connected youth and families on that day.

Month of the Military Child Resolution

Teacher of the Year Nominations

Nebraska has amazing teachers and being able to recognize their excellence is one of the highlights of the year. The Nebraska Department of Education is proud to provide an opportunity to recognize the best teachers in the state through the Nebraska Teacher of the Year Program. NDE staff launched nominations for the 2027 Teacher of the Year. Anyone can nominate a teacher online at www.education.ne.gov by filling out a nomination form.

Teacher of the Year Nomination

Appointment of Deputy Commissioner

The Nebraska State Board of Education has appointed Dr. Ryan Foor as a Deputy Commissioner of Education. As deputy commissioner, Dr. Foor will provide leadership and guidance for the day-to-day operations of the NDE and provide agency-wide administrative support to the Commissioner.

Dr. Foor has served at the Nebraska Department of Education since 2015. Prior to serving at the NDE, he was a high school agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, university teacher educator, and university program assessment coordinator.

At the Nebraska Department of Education, Dr. Foor has worked in career and technical education, and served in the Commissioner’s Office in various roles working with the State Board of Education. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commissioner, Dr, Foor served as Assistant Commissioner and Chief of Staff.

Dr. Foor will start as Deputy Commissioner April 20th.

Deputy Commissioner News Release

Comprehensive English Language Proficiency Assessment

The Board approved a contract with CRESST\Cambium for a Comprehensive English Language Proficiency Assessment. The work includes all services for test administration, implementation support, and scoring and reporting services, including alternate education.

Under Federal Requirements, states are required to annually administer a single statewide English language proficiency (ELP) Assessment to all English learners enrolled in public schools’ grades K-12.

Revision of Rule 24 Regulations for Certification Endorsements

Rule 24 contains the regulations for certification endorsements. Regular revisions to this regulation are important to reflect current practices and change Nebraska college and career ready standards.

Board members approved revisions including: new endorsements for Speech and Theatre, revisions to provisional endorsements to align requirements with the alternative program permit, eliminate the Interim Special Education Endorsement, and routine language clean-up.

Rule 24 Revisions