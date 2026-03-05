Announcing the 2025-2026 Nebraska 1st and 3rd Year Teacher Survey

The purpose of this announcement is to give advance notice and request your assistance in completing the 2025-26 Nebraska 1st and 3rd Year Teacher Survey which will be sent via email on March 9, 2026.

This survey will specifically be directed to teachers who are completing their 1st year of teaching on a regular teaching certificate in 2025-2026 (“initial” rank teaching certificates issued between 9/1/2024 and 8/31/2025) and teachers who are completing their 3rd year of teaching on a regular teaching certificate (issued between 9/1/2022 and 8/31/2023).

The purpose of this survey will be to gather perceptions regarding the extent to which these teachers were effectively prepared for teaching in the school system.

The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Public reports will use only aggregated data and not identify individual teachers. Information gained will provide invaluable help to NDE and the respective educator preparation programs for their continuous improvement efforts related to preparing effective educators for Nebraska schools.

The survey will close on April 10, 2026.

Should you have any questions, please direct them to nde.research@nebraska.gov.