MetaLab Highlights VO₂ Max Testing

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaLab by Confidia highlights VO₂ Max testing through the PNOĒ system, a diagnostic tool widely used in clinical research and specialized performance centers, now accessible to the local community.According to Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute, “VO₂ Max is the gold standard for cardiovascular fitness. It reflects the performance of the heart, lungs, and cells working together, and it’s one of the strongest predictors of both longevity and chronic disease risk. By measuring it directly, we give patients a clear benchmark to improve their healthspan, not just their lifespan.”VO₂ Max — the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during exercise — is recognized by the American Heart Association as one of the strongest indicators of cardiovascular health and longevity. Through PNOĒ testing, results are compared to population norms, creating a clear benchmark of overall physiological performance.Validated against the COSMED Quark CPET, a leading system in cardiopulmonary testing, the PNOĒ system delivers precise insights that go far beyond what consumer wearables can provide.PNOĒ VO₂ Max testing analyzes 23 physiological biomarkers, delivering a lab-grade view of cardiovascular and metabolic function that goes well beyond surface-level metrics.MetaLab designed its VO₂ Max testing experience to be both engaging and individualized. Patients may complete testing using either a treadmill or cycle ergometer, with protocols tailored to their activity level and experience. Each session is fully coached, with music selected to match pacing and intensity, and includes a structured post-test recovery period.After testing, patients have the option to review their results through a virtual or in-person consultation with Dr. Greene or another MetaLab physician. During this insurance-covered review, patients receive personalized guidance outlining training frequency, intensity, and duration based directly on their VO₂ Max results.For individuals interested in nutrition and metabolic efficiency, MetaLab also offers a separate PNOĒ Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) assessment. RMR testing provides a personalized macronutrient profile and energy utilization breakdown. When combined, VO₂ Max and RMR testing offer a more complete picture of both performance capacity and overall metabolic health.VO₂ Max testing is now available by appointment at MetaLab, located inside Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office at 508 Birch Street. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com/Metabolic-Lab. About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab — a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab — and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program.Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com.

