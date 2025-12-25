Confidia Health Institute Shares Holiday Update on Scholarship Recipients

Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute, stands with Confidia Cares scholarship recipients during the Confidia Cares: Alumnus Scholarship Ceremony held June 26, 2025, honoring fallen local heroes and supporting students pursuing higher education. Ryan Corvo, Confidia Cares scholarship recipient, attends a University of Connecticut football game while beginning his undergraduate studies and involvement with UCTV Sports. Michael-Anthony Kline, Confidia Cares scholarship recipient, receives recognition at his Manufacturing Graduation for the Skill Up for Manufacturing program offered at Vinal Technical School in Middletown through CT State College. Madison Bafundo (second from right), Confidia Cares scholarship recipient, competes as a Division I lacrosse athlete while pursuing a Nursing degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Makendra Mowad, Confidia Cares scholarship recipient, is a neuroscience major at Sacred Heart University and is actively involved in campus and community programs.

Christmas Day “Where Are They Now” feature highlights student journeys inspired by the legacies of fallen local heroes

These scholarships were created to honor lives that matter deeply to our community and what’s been most inspiring is seeing how thoughtfully each student has stepped into that role.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Christmas Day, Confidia Health Institute is proud to share a heartwarming update on the inaugural recipients of its Confidia Cares scholarships — students now pursuing higher education and training while carrying forward the legacies of fallen local heroes and loved ones honored through their scholarship essays.Established as a philanthropic initiative of Confidia Health Institute, Confidia Cares was created to honor the lives and service of local officers and loved ones by investing in students whose values reflect courage, compassion, and commitment to community. While each scholarship is rooted in remembrance, its purpose is also forward-looking — supporting young people as they build meaningful futures shaped by the stories entrusted to them.“These scholarships were created to honor lives that matter deeply to our community,” said Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute. “What’s been most inspiring is seeing how thoughtfully each student has stepped into that responsibility — not just remembering those stories, but allowing them to influence how they show up in the world.”Earlier this summer, four students were recognized during the Confidia Cares: Alumnus Scholarship Ceremony, held June 26, 2025, honoring fallen heroes. Today’s holiday update highlights their progress since — offering a glimpse into how those legacies continue through education, service, and personal growth.Ryan Corvo — University of ConnecticutNow an undergraduate at the University of Connecticut, Ryan Corvo is exploring a future in communications while embracing the independence of college life. He has become involved with UCTV Sports, an ESPN-style student media organization covering UConn athletics — a natural fit for his passion for sports, journalism, and marketing.Reflecting on his scholarship essay honoring a fallen local hero, Corvo shared that the story continues to resonate as he meets students from across the state and beyond. “It’s given me a greater appreciation for the impact brave officers have not just on their hometowns, but far beyond,” he said. “Receiving this scholarship has been truly life changing.”Michael-Anthony Kline — University of HartfordMichael-Anthony Kline is pursuing Aerospace Engineering at the University of Hartford, commuting daily while balancing an impressive range of academic, athletic, and technical pursuits. He is an active member of both the Metrology Club and Cyber Security Club, continues bodybuilding and ballet training, and recently completed the Skill Up for Manufacturing program at Vinal Technical School.Through that program, Kline earned OSHA certification, multiple industry credentials, and 245 manufacturing apprenticeship hours. As he advances, the fallen hero he honored in his essay remains close to his heart. “I often think about the milestones they never got to experience,” he shared. “It makes me deeply grateful to continue my own journey.”Madison Bafundo — Fairleigh Dickinson UniversityMadison Bafundo has begun her first semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University, majoring in Nursing. She is already highly involved on campus, participating in the Student Nurses Association, Pre-Health Club, Honors Program, and competing as a Division I lacrosse athlete.In addition to athletics and academics, Bafundo has taken part in community service events, including the Tunnels to Towers 5K Run and a walk for ASFP in honor of those who lost their lives to suicide. The essay she wrote in honor of her late mother continues to guide her. “Her strength and compassion inspire me every day,” Bafundo shared. “She reminds me why I chose nursing — to care for others the way she cared for me.”Makendra Mowad — Sacred Heart UniversityA neuroscience major at Sacred Heart University, Makendra Mowad has immersed herself fully in college life, joining the theater program, choir, neuroscience club, volunteer services, and Greek life. While the transition has been demanding, she describes it as deeply rewarding.Mowad says she proudly shares the story behind her Confidia Cares scholarship whenever she speaks with peers or advisors. “I always find a way to talk about Confidia Cares and the story behind my scholarship,” she said. “The way his family continues to help students through their loss shows exactly who they are. I will never forget meeting them, the donors, and the incredible generosity behind this scholarship.”“I am so proud of each of these students,” said Dr. Cathleen Greene-Schrantz, Chief Operating Officer of Confidia Health Institute. “Working closely with them throughout the process, I saw firsthand how seriously they carried the responsibility of honoring the lives behind these scholarships. Watching them take these next steps has been incredibly meaningful.”As Confidia Health Institute looks toward the new year, Confidia Cares remains committed to honoring fallen heroes and supporting students — demonstrating how remembrance and hope can exist side by side.In Loving Memory of the Heroes Honored at the Confidia Cares: Alumnus Scholarship Ceremony (June 26, 2025):• Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte — Bristol Police Department / Middletown High School• Sergeant Alex Hamzy — Bristol Police Department / Bristol Eastern High School• Lieutenant Inspector Milan Grant III — Waterbury Fire Department / Holy Cross High School• Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier — Connecticut State Police / Southington High SchoolAbout Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a strong commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships.Through initiatives such as Confidia Cares, the Institute extends its mission beyond the clinic — supporting students, honoring fallen heroes, and investing directly in the future of the communities it serves. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care.Its programs include MetaLab — a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab — and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program.

