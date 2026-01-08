MetaLab Brings Olympic-Grade VALD Performance Testing to the Bristol Community

MetaLab’s Strength & Balance Station — bringing Olympic-grade performance testing technology to the Bristol community. Real-time performance insights using VALD ForceDecks — supervised testing allows athletes and patients to assess balance, strength symmetry, and stability with precision. The VALD ForceFrame provides precise strength testing for injury prevention, recovery, and performance optimization. Grip strength testing with the VALD DynaMo provides fast, objective insight into one of the strongest indicators of long-term health and independence.

Strength, balance, and grip insights — now available locally in central Connecticut

Strength and balance are foundational to long-term health. Grip strength is a powerful indicator of resilience and independence as we age, making it an essential metric to measure and monitor.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaLab by Confidia has introduced VALD Performance Testing, a suite of Olympic-grade technologies used by professional sports teams, rehabilitation centers, and performance programs worldwide. For the first time, this advanced system is available locally, providing patients, athletes, and trainers in central Connecticut with objective measurements of full-body strength, balance, and grip strength.VALD Performance Testing is offered as a standalone assessment or as part of MetaLab’s comprehensive seven-test laboratory and longitudinal monitoring programs, allowing individuals to track meaningful changes over time and adjust strategies as their needs evolve.“Strength and balance are cornerstones of longevity,” said Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute. “Grip strength is one of the most powerful predictors of long-term health and independence. By bringing VALD testing into the community, we’re giving patients, athletes, and trainers access to the same objective tools used at the highest levels of sport.”At MetaLab’s Strength & Balance Station, individuals complete a series of standardized assessments using three VALD technologies. ForceDecks, a dual force-plate system, measures balance, jump performance, movement symmetry, and lower-body strength. ForceFrame captures upper- and lower-body isometric strength across multiple positions, supporting detailed strength profiling. DynaMo measures grip strength while also capturing indicators related to balance and mobility.Together, these technologies generate a clear, repeatable snapshot of physical capacity that can be used across sports performance, rehabilitation, and preventive care settings. The data allows clinicians, trainers, and individuals to move beyond subjective assessment and rely on objective measurements when making decisions.By expanding access to technology once reserved for elite sport, MetaLab enables a wide range of individuals to capture high-quality strength and balance data locally. Competitive athletes and teams can use the information to monitor readiness, guide training intensity, and reduce injury risk. High school and collegiate programs can incorporate objective testing into seasonal planning and recovery strategies. Seniors and everyday patients can use the same measurements to track balance and strength over time as part of broader health planning.The Strength & Balance Station assessment is completed in under 30 minutes, making it easy to incorporate into a routine visit. VALD technology is scientifically validated and trusted by elite organizations worldwide for its accuracy and repeatability. Following testing, results are reviewed during a premium, insurance-covered physician consultation, offered in person or virtually.These results may inform strength training, balance programs, recovery planning, and injury-prevention strategies, depending on an individual’s goals. When repeated over time, testing allows progress to be measured objectively rather than inferred, supporting adjustments as physical needs change.VALD Performance Testing is now available by appointment at MetaLab, located inside Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office at 508 Birch Street. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com/Metabolic-Lab. About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab, a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab, and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program.Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com.

