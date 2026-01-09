Commissioner Sid Miller Statement on Texas Fluoride Settlement

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“I commend Attorney General Ken Paxton for standing up for Texas parents and putting children’s health first. AG Paxton and I agree — when parents are teaching their kids something as basic as brushing their teeth, they should be able to trust that the information on the package is honest, accurate, and responsible. Instead, toothpaste packaging consistently depicts excessive amounts of toothpaste, contradicting the fine print on the back of the box that reads “a pea-sized amount.” Due to the documented health risks, misleading images that encourage excessive fluoride use have no place in products made for children.

I have been very clear over the years that Texans deserve transparency and common sense when it comes to fluoride, especially for kids. Parents should be fully informed and able to make decisions for their families without being misled by corporate marketing. Showing excessive amounts of fluoride toothpaste on children’s packaging is irresponsible, and it undermines trust at a time when parents are simply trying to build healthy habits.

By requiring Procter and Gamble to accurately depict the recommended amount of toothpaste for children, Texas is once again leading the nation in consumer and child protection. I will always fight for honesty, parental choice, and the health of our children, and I am proud to stand with Attorney General Paxton as he continues to protect Texas families.”

See Attorney General Paxton’s agreement announcement here.