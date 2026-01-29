Commissioner Miller Responds to Governor Abbott’s Statewide New World Screwworm Disaster Declaration

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“I’m glad to see the urgency from the governor’s office matching the seriousness of this threat. The Governor’s disaster declaration gives his task force greater authority, resources, and speed needed to confront the growing threat posed by the New World screwworm. This is a serious risk to our livestock industry and one that the Texas Department of Agriculture has been preparing for through our own heightened surveillance, coordination, and response planning.

The New World screwworm is inching closer to Texas each and every day, and we must be proactive in responding to this threat. This fight requires every available resource to be thrown at it without delay, and TDA will continue to work alongside our state and federal partners to protect our livestock, pets, wildlife, and Texas communities.”

For more information on the joint state and federal response visit www.screwworm.gov

###