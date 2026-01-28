Commissioner Sid Miller Activates TDA Relief Efforts for Producers Impacted by Winter Storm Fern

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has activated relief efforts to assist producers, ranchers, and agribusinesses affected by Winter Storm Fern. Miller is also urging Texans and organizations statewide to support recovery efforts through donations to the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund.

Severe winter conditions across Texas have caused extensive agricultural damage, including barn collapses, fencing failures, feed losses, and other critical infrastructure impacts.

“Texas always steps up when neighbors are in need—from hurricanes to wildfires, from floods to winter storms,” said Commissioner Miller. “I’m calling on individuals, businesses, and organizations across the Lone Star State to contribute to the STAR Fund so we can help those who feed, clothe, and sustain our communities.”

In response to the disaster, TDA has activated several key programs to support both producers and rural communities:

AgriStress Helpline

The AgriStress Helpline provides 24/7 confidential mental health support from professionals trained to assist those living and working in rural areas.

“Mental health is just as important as physical recovery,” Commissioner Miller emphasized. “Producers should not hesitate to reach out if they or a loved one need help.”

Call the AgriStress Helpline at 833-897-2474 for immediate assistance.

Hay and Feed Hotline

TDA’s Hay Hotline connects ranchers in need with hay and feed providers—including those offering donations during emergencies.

This free resource supports livestock producers in securing feed and supplies crucial to their operations.

STAR Fund (State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund)

The STAR Fund, supported entirely by private donations, provides financial assistance for rebuilding and recovery to eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses in counties included in the Governor’s disaster declaration.

Donations are tax-deductible and can be made securely through the Texas Department of Agriculture’s website.

Full eligibility criteria and application details are available on the TDA STAR Fund website.

How to Help and Apply