South Jersey Transportation Authority Selects DebtBook to Modernize Treasury Workflows

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of cloud-based software for public finance teams, today announced that the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) has adopted its full Treasury Management System—Debt Management, Cash Management, and Investment Management—to streamline and modernize its treasury operations.SJTA joins a growing list of leading organizations implementing DebtBook’s complete Treasury Management System, consolidating critical treasury functions in a single, purpose-built platform for the public sector. With real-time visibility and stronger internal controls, the platform helps reduce risk, improve oversight, and deliver greater accountability to boards, auditors, and taxpayers.“For years, we managed treasury operations manually,” said Kevin Steet, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Finance at SJTA. “With DebtBook, the data from our debt schedules, cash balances, and investment maturities is now connected and flows into a centralized cash forecast. That level of visibility allows us to move faster, make decisions with greater confidence, and manage our resources more effectively.”SJTA’s move to DebtBook also reflects its commitment to modernizing its financial operations through better investment alignment, lower borrowing costs, and streamlined reporting. With the Investment Management module, the team can track maturities and yields, align investments with cash flow needs, and automate key reporting processes across GASB 31, 40, and 72.“With the adoption of our Treasury Management System, SJTA joins a growing group of public finance leaders embracing a more connected and strategic approach to treasury operations,” said Tyler Traudt, Co-Founder and CEO of DebtBook. “We’re proud to partner with SJTA as they adopt our full Treasury Management System to reduce risk, enhance transparency, and build a stronger financial future.”###About the South Jersey Transportation AuthorityThe South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) is dedicated to providing the traveling public with safe and efficient transportation solutions. Through the acquisition, construction, management, and maintenance of roadway, airport, and transit operations, SJTA plays a vital role in supporting mobility and economic growth across Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties. Learn more: https://www.sjta.com About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and break through operational barriers to unlock strategic insights.Our Debt, Cash, and Investment Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease & Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows, and our Contract Management solution centralizes all post-signature agreements. Visit DebtBook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

