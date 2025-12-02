Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Selects DebtBook to Modernize Financial Planning Workflows

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of treasury and accounting software for government and nonprofit finance teams, today announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (“the Commonwealth”) has selected its Debt Management solution, including Debt Accounting and Sizing tools, to streamline debt management, simplify year-end reporting, and support long-term financial planning.By adopting DebtBook’s integrated debt accounting capabilities, the Commonwealth aims to modernize key reporting workflows and to improve financial operations. DebtBook’s Sizing functionality will also support the Commonwealth’s strategic planning around future issuances, allowing finance teams to structure debt more effectively and evaluate borrowing scenarios in real time.“We’re proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and support their team in advancing critical services for residents across the state through a more strategic and streamlined approach to debt management,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “By leveraging DebtBook, the Commonwealth is strengthening its financial operations and building a strong foundation for future planning.”###About The Commonwealth of PennsylvaniaThe Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is home to more than 13 million residents and serves as a major economic and cultural hub within the Mid‑Atlantic region. From its capital in Harrisburg to metropolitan areas like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the state advances public services in infrastructure, education, and health. With a commitment to fiscal responsibility and operational integrity, Pennsylvania combines historic roots with modern governance to meet the needs of a diverse and evolving population. Learn more: pa.gov About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and break through operational barriers to unlock strategic insights.Our Debt, Cash, and Investment Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease & Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows, and our Contract Management solution centralizes all post-signature agreements. Visit DebtBook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

