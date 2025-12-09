California Department of Water Resources Selects DebtBook to Modernize Treasury Workflows

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of treasury and accounting software for the public sector, today announced that the California Department of Water Resources (“DWR”) has selected DebtBook’s Debt Management solution to enhance oversight of its $3 billion debt portfolio and support long-term financial planning and reporting.DWR’s Division of Fiscal Services will use DebtBook to centralize its current and historical debt portfolio, including commercial paper issuances and refundings, automate journal entries and note disclosures, and streamline reporting processes across its debt program. DebtBook will play a critical role in strengthening DWR’s compliance foundation, enabling scenario analysis, and improving access to timely, accurate financial insights for both internal teams and external stakeholders.“We needed a comprehensive solution that could help us manage the complexity of our portfolio while improving transparency, efficiency, and control,” said Duard MacFarland, Manager Division of Fiscal Services at the California Department of Water Resources. “DebtBook’s platform allows us to consolidate our debt portfolio, automate key workflows, and strengthen the accuracy and efficiency of our financial reporting.”“We’re excited to support the California Department of Water Resources as they modernize their approach to debt management,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “Their team plays a critical role in stewarding public funds for large-scale infrastructure investments across the state. We’re proud to provide the tools they need to operate with confidence and precision.”###About California Department of Water ResourcesThe California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is responsible for managing and protecting California’s water resources in cooperation with other agencies. Through its Division of Fiscal Services, DWR oversees the financial planning and debt management related to the State Water Project and other critical infrastructure initiatives. The department works to ensure the long-term sustainability, reliability, and safety of California’s water supply systems, supporting millions of residents, businesses, and agricultural operations across the state. Learn more: water.ca.gov About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and break through operational barriers to unlock strategic insights.Our Debt, Cash, and Investment Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease & Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows, and our Contract Management solution centralizes all post-signature agreements. Visit DebtBook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

