WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI DRUGS #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A1000213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01-08-2026 @ 1332 hours
STREET: Packard Road
TOWN: Jericho
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 30
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Mostly clear, occasional snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Victoria Pelletier
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? UNKNOWN
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Gordon Hamm
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: N
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 8th, 2026 at approximately 1332 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Packard Road in the town of Jericho.
Responding Troopers identified the two involved operators as Victoria Pelletier (age 44) of Richmond, VT and Gordon Hamm (age 67) of Jericho, VT.
Investigation determined that the vehicle operated by Pelletier drifted out of its lane of travel and struck the vehicle being operated by Hamm head-on. Troopers also observed multiple indicators of impairment from Pelletier and arrested her for suspicion of DUI.
Pelletier was transported by Essex Rescue to UVM Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries she sustained as a result of the crash. Hamm was not injured as a result of the crash. Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the crash and towed from the scene.
Pelletier was ultimately issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs #1.
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden Superior
COURT DATE/TIME: 02-12-2026 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.