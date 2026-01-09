WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI DRUGS #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 26A1000213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 01-08-2026 @ 1332 hours

STREET: Packard Road

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 30

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Mostly clear, occasional snow





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Victoria Pelletier

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC





VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gordon Hamm

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: N

HOSPITAL: N/A





SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On January 8th, 2026 at approximately 1332 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Packard Road in the town of Jericho.





Responding Troopers identified the two involved operators as Victoria Pelletier (age 44) of Richmond, VT and Gordon Hamm (age 67) of Jericho, VT.





Investigation determined that the vehicle operated by Pelletier drifted out of its lane of travel and struck the vehicle being operated by Hamm head-on. Troopers also observed multiple indicators of impairment from Pelletier and arrested her for suspicion of DUI.





Pelletier was transported by Essex Rescue to UVM Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries she sustained as a result of the crash. Hamm was not injured as a result of the crash. Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the crash and towed from the scene.





Pelletier was ultimately issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs #1.





LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden Superior

COURT DATE/TIME: 02-12-2026 @ 0830 hours













*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



