OLIVEDA International and OLIVE TREE PEOPLE launch global expansion

The Story of OLIVE TREE PEOPLE the difference: OLIVEDA 100% pure power Vogue Shooting in the olive groves

OLIVE TREE PEOPLE, the fastest growing waterless beauty company, brings the waterless movement to Europe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With growth of more than 1,900% in the US in 2024 and 2025, the opening of the Canadian market in July 2025, and a company valuation of over a billion dollars in May 2025, OLIVE TREE PEOPLE is not only the fastest-growing waterless beauty company, but is also on track to bring the Waterless Movement to Europe in 2025. Founder and CEO Thomas Lommel explains:"After more than 22 years in European retail, it was not an easy decision to completely withdraw from all the sales outlets we have built up during this time – especially in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Spain.However, I am firmly convinced that the direct-to-consumer model, which we have been practicing with great success in the US for almost three years, is the way forward.However, I firmly believe that the direct-to-consumer model, which we have been practicing with great success in the US for almost three years, is the way forward – especially for unique innovations such as waterless beauty.We don't just sell products, we provide information about waterless beauty and inspire our customers to do a “bathroom check” at home, for example, to discover that 99% of all beauty products are based on up to 70% distilled water and refined oils.Once our customers understand the key difference between conventional cosmetics and Waterless Beauty, we offer them the opportunity to test our products for 365 days.Most of our customers discover Waterless Beauty through one of our more than 70,000 Waterless Beauty Consultants—many of whom become loyal fans after testing the products and recommend us to others, mostly for the following three reasons:1. The before-and-after results of our products speak for themselves.2. Waterless Beauty is the next generation of clean beauty and the fastest-growing segment in the entire beauty industry.3. We bring the water we don't use in our products to people in Africa by building wells locally. This means clean spring water instead of polluted drinking water and gives children the chance to go back to school instead of spending several hours a day carrying water canisters.The beauty industry is under enormous pressure as more and more people realize that water is a fundamental human right – and that the environmental impact caused by the beauty industry, such as pollution and water consumption, is increasing dramatically.This is one of the reasons why waterless beauty is the fastest-growing sector in the beauty industry – and OLIVE TREE PEOPLE is the fastest-growing company in the waterless beauty sector. Available in Europe since December 29!About Oliveda International, Inc.OLIVEDA International, Inc. and its subsidiary OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Inc., as well as the European companies OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Europe AG, OLIVEDA Deutschland GmbH, and Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel. The company has more than 20 years of experience in the management and organic certification of mountain olive tree cultivation; in the production of premium, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils; in the extraction of hydroxytyrosol; and in the manufacture and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless beauty products derived from the olive tree.Thomas Lommel is the inventor of the olive tree therapy “10 Years in 14 Days” and “Olive Matcha,” which is based on ground olive leaves. Another unique product developed by Lommel is “Olive Mush,” a coffee substitute based on olive leaves and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with his “Olive Tree Sound Bath Meditation” and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide. In addition to the registered cosmetics brands OLIVEDA and LA Dope, the brand portfolio also includes OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, Olive Mush, and Olive Rose.Thomas Lommel is considered the greatest conservationist in the Andalusian region of Arroyomolinos de León, where he sustainably cultivates and protects over 30,000 hundred-year-old mountain olive trees.Through his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water he does not use in his Waterless Beauty products to people in Africa by building water wells locally.Following its withdrawal from the Europe-wide branch network with thousands of retail locations in 2025, OLIVEDA Deutschland GmbH currently operates online sales and its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Detailed information can be found in the book The Olive Tree Therapy – 10 Years in 14 Days by author Daniela Jambrek.“Waterless Beauty” has been described as “The Next Big Thing” in magazines such as U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other trade publications, as well as by Mintel, a leading global future research institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are fans of OLIVEDA and support the brand's success.For more information about OLIVEDA International, Inc. and its subsidiaries, affiliates, and brands, please visit www.olivetreepeople.com

OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.