Toon Square Positions Itself as a Global Leader in Generative AI Content Platforms

Toonsquare Announces U.S. Market Entry in January 2026 with Launch of “Tooning Plus,” a Generative AI Webtoon Creation Solution

SEOUL, 서울 - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toonsquare, a generative AI-powered webtoon creation solutions company founded in South Korea in 2019, today announced its official entry into the U.S. market beginning January 2026. This expansion marks the first step in Toonsquare’s broader global growth strategy, with North America positioned as a key launchpad.

Toonsquare was founded as an AI startup through Samsung Electronics’ internal venture incubation program, C-Lab, and has since built a comprehensive generative AI ecosystem for visual storytelling and content creation.

The company currently offers four core services through it’s Tooning platform: Tooning Editor, a template-based creation tool for webtoons and card news; Tooning Magic, an intuitive image-generation solution powered by generative AI; Tooning Character, which enables interactive conversations with a variety of historical and professional characters and narrative voices; and Tooning Board, a platform for storing, managing, and sharing creative works. Together, these services support a wide range of applications across edtech, webtoons, and business content creation.

Over the last year Toonsquare has developed Tooning Plus, a next-generation generative AI authoring platform designed specifically for webtoon creators. Tooning Plus enhances creative productivity by streamlining storytelling workflows, lowering technical barriers, and enabling creators to transform ideas into polished visual narratives with greater speed and flexibility.

“With the launch of Tooning Plus, we’re taking a major step toward supporting creators on a global scale,” said Teakyung Oh, director of marketing for Toonsquare. “Our entry into the U.S. market represents the beginning of a long-term commitment to expanding our AI-powered solutions across the Americas.”

Toonsquare’s U.S. market entry coincides with CES 2026, where the company will showcase live demonstrations of Tooning Plus and highlight how generative AI can accelerate webtoon production from concept to finished panels. Toonsquare plans to connect with creators, platform partners, and industry leaders at the global trade show to explore collaboration opportunities and gather feedback from international audiences.

Following its U.S. debut, Toonsquare plans to continue to introduce additional solutions and services tailored to creators, educators, and businesses throughout the North American market. By combining generative AI with intuitive authoring tools, the company aims to redefine how visual content is created, shared, and scaled globally.

https://tooning.io/

https://plus.tooning.io/

About Toonsquare

Toonsquare is a South Korea–based generative AI webtoon creation solutions company founded in 2019. Originating from Samsung Electronics’ C-LAB internal venture program, Toonsquare develops AI-powered tools that empower creators and organizations to produce, manage, and distribute visual content efficiently across multiple industries.

