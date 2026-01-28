Redefining Sleep on Wearables: LEESOL’s Sleepisol Bio Named Google Play Best for Watches 2025

Sleepisol Bio Sleepisol Pro Image

LEESOL’s AI-Powered Sleep App Sets New Standard for Wearable Wellness, Wins Google Play Best of 2025

Sleepisol Bio is strengthening its identity as the world’s first circadian rhythm–based sleep optimization solution. ” — Julie Yoon, CSO

SEOUL, 서울 - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEESOL, a South Korea–based sleep and mental wellness technology company, announced today that its sleep and mental health management app Sleepisol Bio has been selected as “Best for Watches” in the Global Watch category at the Google Play Best of 2025 Awards.

Each year, Google Play recognizes apps and games that demonstrate outstanding innovation, user engagement, and technical excellence. LEESOL’s recognition highlights the growing global adoption of wearable-based, personalized health management services, signaling a shift toward continuous, data-driven wellness care.

Sleepisol Bio goes beyond traditional sleep-assist applications by offering the world’s first personalized sleep management solution based on individual circadian rhythms. Within just ten months of launch, the app surpassed 1.5 million cumulative global downloads and reached more than 100,000 monthly active users (MAU).

The app analyzes biometric data—including heart rate variability (HRV)—collected from major wearable devices such as Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch using AI-driven real-time processing. Based on this analysis, Sleepisol Bio delivers personalized therapy experiences optimized for the most effective moments to support sleep quality, focus, stress reduction, and emotional recovery.

In addition, LEESOL is expanding the Sleepisol Bio ecosystem by integrating the app with its proprietary wearable device, Sleepisol, enabling users to experience enhanced physical and mental health management through tighter hardware–software connectivity.

When connected with the Sleepisol wearable, users can access more precise and continuous biometric monitoring, allowing Sleepisol Bio to deliver deeper insights and more advanced personalized care. This integration enables expanded functionality across:

• Advanced sleep quality optimization and recovery support

• Daytime physical readiness and focus management

• Stress regulation and relaxation guidance

• Holistic body condition awareness linked to sleep and circadian balance

Through the combined use of the Sleepisol Bio app and the Sleepisol wearable device, LEESOL is building a fully integrated health management platform that connects sleep, mental wellness, and physical condition into a single, seamless experience.

Julie Yoon, CSO of Leesol, commented, “Sleepisol Bio is strengthening its identity as the world’s first circadian rhythm–based sleep optimization solution. By integrating our proprietary wearable device, we are expanding beyond sleep into holistic physical and mental health management. Looking ahead, we plan to extend personalized coaching into areas such as diet, exercise, blood pressure, and blood glucose management. Ultimately, our mission is to help everyone sleep better, think more clearly, and live better lives.”

About LEESOL

LEESOL is a health technology company specializing in sleep, mental wellness, and AI-driven personalized care. By integrating wearable devices, biometric data, and advanced artificial intelligence, LEESOL aims to redefine how individuals understand and manage their sleep, physical condition, and emotional well-being.



