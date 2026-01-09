Police security campaign to drive applications

Release date: 09/01/26

South Australia’s first-ever campaign to drive police security officer (PSO) applications will launch this week as part of the State Government’s efforts to recruit a further 100 PSOs in the next 12 months.

PSOs are involved in a variety of work across the state including monitoring CCTV, providing security at government buildings, schools and major public events as well as prisoner guard and transport.

They also play a key role in the safety of our community by contributing to the state’s counter terrorism strategies.

The 30 and 15-second TVC, radio, digital and outdoor campaign highlights several key benefits of becoming a PSO, including:

Paid training at SAPOL’s Academy

A secure and varied career with opportunities to work across multiple environments

Teamwork and community connection

The chance to gain lifelong skills and confidence

The recruitment drive is part of the significant investment this government has made to support our police force to better protect and serve the community.

This has included funding additional officers, improving police facilities, and modernising equipment.

The State Government has committed an additional $334 million to support SA Police, including $82 million dollars to hire an extra 189 Police Security Officers.

The campaign comes as latest police data showing officers leaving the force has begun to fall.

In 2025-26, resignations and retirements fell to 109, down from 228 the year before – a drop of 52 per cent. In 2023-24 it was 254 and in 2022-23 it was 263 as we inherited a staffing crisis that we have now started to turn around.

It also follows more than 3000 applications to SAPOL in the past financial year as well as 264 sworn in officers – which is the best recruitment numbers in years.

You can view the campaign here.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Becoming a PSO is a varied and exciting role – and one I hope that young people will consider as a long-term career of choice.

PSOs provide a critical role in supporting our front line officers in protecting the community, with a an array of different opportunities for those who chose to take on this important job.

We are committed to protecting the community, which is why there has been an unprecedented investment in our police and resources.

South Australia is one of the safest places to live and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that remains the case.