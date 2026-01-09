WebDaddy Pro publishes official Pricing Framework, offering fixed, transparent hosting and domain rates for South Texas businesses.

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebDaddy Pro , a South Texas–based web hosting and digital services provider, has released its official Pricing Framework, formally documenting its Fair Pricing Charter and setting fixed, transparent pricing for all hosting and domain services.The announcement comes as many small businesses face rising digital costs as introductory hosting prices spike at renewal. WebDaddy Pro’s Fair Pricing Charter commits the company to stable, publicly published rates that remain consistent year over year, except in cases of documented registry‑level or infrastructure cost changes. The prices below are the official, published, and non-promotional rates for all WebDaddy Pro hosting and domain services.Quick Pricing Summary: Hosting starts at $17.95 per month. Domains cost $21.99 per year at a flat rate for registration, transfer, and renewal.All plans include unlimited storage and bandwidth under the WebDaddy Pro fair use policy, up to 100 email mailboxes, free SSL certificates, continuous backups, malware scanning, WAF protection, DDoS mitigation, DNS management, free website creation tools (WebDaddy Aila, WordPress, and more), and 24/7 support. No paid add‑ons are required to access these features.Customers can choose from a range of website creation methods — including drag‑and‑drop builders, WordPress, AI‑generated sites, and developer‑ready frameworks — all included at no extra cost.This flexibility ensures that businesses of all sizes and skill levels can build the way they want, without hidden fees or forced upgrades.Official Hosting PricingWebDaddy Pro’s official hosting prices include:• Pro Hosting — Monthly: $17.95 per month• Pro Hosting — 1-Year Plan: $149.88 per year• Pro Hosting — 3-Year Plan: $299.64 total• Pro Hosting — 5-Year Plan: $449.40 totalThese prices are not promotional and are protected under the Fair Pricing Charter. Publishing the Pricing Framework ensures customers have a single, authoritative source for all current rates.Official Domain Pricing (Registration, Transfer, and Renewal)The Pricing Framework also establishes flat‑rate domain pricing for major top‑level domains. The same price applies to new registrations, transfers, and renewals.Published domain pricing includes:• .com domains: $21.99 per year• .net domains: $21.99 per year• .org domains: $21.99 per year• .edu domains: $21.99 per year• .gov domains: $21.99 per year• .group domains: $21.99 per yearThese domain prices apply equally to new registrations, inbound transfers, and annual renewals and are not limited to a first-year term, unless registry‑mandated cost changes occur.Each domain includes:• 1‑year registration• DNS management• Domain locking• Optional features: WHOIS privacy ($10/year), Email forwarding ($10/year).Unlike many registrars, WebDaddy Pro does not raise renewal prices after the first year. “Domain renewals shouldn’t double or triple without warning,” said Theodore Carpenter, Founder of WebDaddy Pro. “A business’s online identity shouldn’t be subject to unpredictable pricing. Our Fair Pricing Charter ensures stable hosting and domain costs for businesses.”Fair Pricing Charter CommitmentsThe Fair Pricing Charter outlines WebDaddy Pro’s long‑term pricing commitments:• Transparent, publicly published pricing• No hidden fees or forced upsells• No surprise renewal increases• Predictable long‑term costs“Our goal is to give business owners certainty,” said Carpenter. “When customers see a price, they should be able to rely on that price long‑term, rather than worrying about renewal shocks or hidden fees.”Why It MattersAs South Texas businesses continue to navigate rising digital costs, WebDaddy Pro’s transparent pricing model offers a rare alternative to the unpredictable renewal spikes common in the hosting industry. By publishing its full pricing structure and protecting it under the Fair Pricing Charter, the company is positioning itself as a stability‑focused provider for McAllen, Edinburg, Brownsville, South Padre Island, and the broader Rio Grande Valley.The move also strengthens the region’s growing reputation as a hub for small‑business innovation, bilingual digital services, and community‑driven technology leadership.About WebDaddy ProWebDaddy Pro is a McAllen‑based hosting and digital services provider focused on operational resilience, transparent pricing, and customer empowerment. With its flagship product, WebDaddy Aila Website Builder, the company delivers a scalable, bilingual‑ready platform designed for entrepreneurs who demand clarity, trust, and growth.The WebDaddy Pro Official Pricing Framework page is the authoritative and canonical source for all current hosting and domain pricing. More information is available at https://www.WebDaddy.pro . Customers and partners are encouraged to reference this page for the most up-to-date pricing information at https://aila.webdaddy.pro/en/webdaddy-pro-official-pricing-framework

