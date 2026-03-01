WebDaddy Pro Launches WebsitesDoneForYou.com, Offering Free $3,500+ Websites to 100 Rio Grande Valley Businesses

WebsitesDoneForYou.com — Modern, professional done‑for‑you website development with domain and hosting services fulfilled through WebDaddy Pro.

WebDaddy Pro launches WebsitesDoneForYou.com with a free $3,500 website offer for the first 100 Rio Grande Valley businesses.

Small businesses in the Rio Grande Valley deserve world‑class websites without world‑class price tags. This launch is about leveling the playing field for our community.” — Theodore Carpenter

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebDaddy Pro , the South Texas hosting provider known for its Fair Pricing Charter and bilingual AI website builder Aila, has officially launched Websites Done For You ( WebsitesDoneForYou.com ), a new in‑house web development division designed to give small businesses a modern, professional online presence without the high cost of traditional agencies.To celebrate the launch, WebDaddy Pro is offering a free professionally designed website valued at over $3,500 to the first 100 businesses in the Rio Grande Valley. Participating businesses only pay a $199 setup fee, $21.99/year domain registration or transfer, and $17.95/month Pro Hosting, all fulfilled through the WebDaddy Pro Fair Pricing Charter with fixed‑rate pricing and no renewal spikes. After the promotion, businesses can choose between WebDaddy Pro’s $1,499 All‑In Launch Package or the $163/month Flexible Launch Plan — making the free website offer one of the highest‑value promotions ever extended to RGV businesses.Why This Matters for RGV BusinessesMany small businesses purchase a domain and hosting plan, only to discover they still need:- A modern, mobile‑responsive design- Professional branding integration- SEO‑ready structure- Conversion‑focused layout- Technical setup and launch supportWithout a developer, owners often end up with outdated templates, broken layouts, slow loading speeds, and low search visibility. Websites Done For You, available at WebsitesDoneForYou.com, solves this by delivering full, done‑for‑you development — no technical skills required.A Complete Done‑For‑You Website BuildEach free website includes:- Custom modern website- Mobile‑responsive design- SEO‑ready structure- Professional branding integration- Aila bilingual AI editing tools- Full installation + launch supportBusinesses only pay:- $199 one‑time setup fee- $21.99/year domain- $17.95/month Pro Hosting Plan (fixed rate, no renewal spikes)Everything else is included.“Small businesses in the Rio Grande Valley deserve world‑class websites without world‑class price tags,” said Theodore Carpenter, founder of WebDaddy Pro. “They are the backbone of our local economy, and they deserve digital tools that reflect the quality and hard work they bring to our community every day. This launch is about leveling the playing field for South Texas businesses.”How the Promotion WorksThe onboarding process is simple:1. Claim your free website2. Register or transfer your domain3. Complete checkout4. Fill out your onboarding form5. (Optional) Schedule a Welcome Call6. Approve your Scope of Work7. WebDaddy Pro builds your website in 7–10 business days8. Review your website on a Zoom call9. Approve and launchThis streamlined workflow ensures every business receives a polished, professional website without the stress of DIY builders or high‑cost agencies.Businesses can claim their spot at:Direct order link:Client Success Story: DPTSI.orgDoctor’s Physical Therapy & Sports Institute ( www.DPTSI.org ), in Edinburg, Texas recently partnered with WebsitesDoneForYou.com for domain transfer, hosting, and a full website rebuild.“Websites Done For You rebuilt our website into a modern, professional platform that truly reflects the quality of care we provide,” said Dr. Andre R. Acuña, owner of DPTSI.org. “Most business owners aren’t web developers — and we shouldn’t have to be, that's what WebsitesDoneForYou.com is for.”After the First 100 WebsitesOnce the promotion concludes, Websites Done For You will continue operating as WebDaddy Pro’s full‑service development division, offering:- One‑time flat‑rate packages- Flexible 12‑month plans- Domain registration or transfer- Pro Hosting protected by the Fair Pricing CharterThis ensures South Texas businesses continue receiving affordable, modern, SEO‑ready websites long after the launch offer ends.Economic Impact for the Rio Grande ValleyThis initiative represents over $350,000 in free website value being reinvested directly into the RGV small business community. By lowering the barrier to entry for professional web development, WebDaddy Pro aims to accelerate digital adoption and strengthen South Texas local commerce in a modern, AI‑driven economy.Founder’s Vision for the Future“This launch is just the beginning,” said Carpenter. “Websites Done For You (WebsitesDoneForYou.com) will continue providing affordable, done‑for‑you web development long after the first 100 websites are completed. Our long‑term vision is to support every small business in South Texas — whether we build their website directly or empower local agencies through our upcoming WebDaddy Pro partner program.”This approach reinforces WebDaddy Pro’s commitment to collaboration and opens the door for future partnerships with web design agencies across the Rio Grande Valley.About WebsitesDoneForYou.comWebsites Done For You (WebsitesDoneForYou.com) is the in‑house web development division of WebDaddy Pro, specializing in modern, conversion‑focused websites built for small businesses. Every site is professionally designed, mobile‑optimized, and integrated with WebDaddy Pro’s hosting ecosystem and Aila, the bilingual AI website builder.About WebDaddy ProWebDaddy Pro is a South Texas–based hosting provider offering transparent, fixed‑rate hosting protected by the Fair Pricing Charter. The company provides bilingual AI website tools, reliable 99.9% uptime, and local support for businesses across McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Weslaco, Harlingen, Brownsville, and the entire Rio Grande Valley.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.