WebDaddy Pro Expands Websites Done For You Initiative, Sponsoring 100 Website Builds for Rio Grande Valley Businesses

WebsitesDoneForYou.com — Modern, done‑for‑you website development powered by WebDaddy Pro’s fixed‑rate hosting and flat‑rate domain services for Rio Grande Valley small businesses.

RGV‑based hosting and domain company launches a community initiative to sponsor 100 professionally built websites for small businesses across the Valley.

Small businesses in the Valley are some of the most driven and hardworking in Texas. This initiative provides modern digital tools so local entrepreneurs can compete, expand, and thrive.” — Theodore Carpenter, President of WebDaddy Pro

EDINBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebDaddy Pro , a Rio Grande Valley–based hosting and domain company serving businesses in McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, Weslaco, Donna, Mercedes, Harlingen, Brownsville, and South Padre Island — as well as cross‑border commercial corridors in Reynosa and Matamoros — has launched a community initiative to support small businesses across the RGV. Through its program, Websites Done For You (WebsitesDoneForYou.com), WebDaddy Pro is sponsoring 100 professionally built, modern, mobile‑ready websites for local entrepreneurs throughout South Texas.This initiative is designed to empower RGV businesses with the digital tools they need to grow, compete, and thrive in today’s online‑driven economy. Each sponsored business receives a professionally designed website built on WebDaddy Pro’s hosting network and delivered through the Websites Done For You platform.The website build itself is fully sponsored. Businesses only cover their domain, hosting, and a one‑time setup fee. There are no upsells, no hidden fees, and no surprise charges — a commitment backed by the WebDaddy Pro Fair Pricing Charter , which ensures transparent, predictable, and community‑focused pricing for all clients across the RGV. All websites are deployed on WebDaddy Pro’s own hosting and domain infrastructure, ensuring reliability, speed, and long‑term stability for RGV businesses.“Small businesses in the Valley are some of the most driven and hardworking in Texas,” said Theodore Carpenter, President of WebDaddy Pro. “They deserve digital tools that match their ambition. This initiative is about accelerating growth — providing local entrepreneurs with a modern online presence so they can compete, expand, and thrive in today’s economy.”The program is designed for new businesses needing their first website, existing businesses seeking a modern rebuild, and local entrepreneurs who want a professional online presence. RGV‑based organizations and community groups are also eligible.Businesses can learn more or claim a sponsored spot at: https://WebsitesDoneForYou.com/promo . Spots are limited and awarded on a first‑come, first‑served basis.About WebDaddy ProWebDaddy Pro is a Rio Grande Valley–based hosting and domain company serving small businesses throughout McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, Weslaco, Donna, Mercedes, Harlingen, Brownsville, South Padre Island, and the cross‑border business communities of Reynosa and Matamoros. Through its Websites Done For You initiative (WebsitesDoneForYou.com), WebDaddy Pro delivers modern, mobile‑ready websites built on top of its hosting network. WebDaddy Pro operates its own hosting and domain infrastructure, providing South Texas businesses with a stable, platform‑level foundation for their online presence.

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