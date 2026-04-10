WebDaddy Pro Launches Certified SBA Vendor Website Initiative, Supporting SBA‑Certified Small Businesses Nationwide

WebsitesDoneForYou.com — Government‑ready website development supporting SBA‑certified small businesses nationwide.

A national initiative providing sponsored, government‑ready websites for SBA‑certified small businesses, backed by the WebDaddy Pro Fair Pricing Charter.

Federal contracting officers expect vendors to maintain a credible online presence, and this initiative ensures SBA‑certified businesses are ready.” — Teddy Carpenter

EDINBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebDaddy Pro , the parent company behind WebsitesDoneForYou.com, announced the launch of the Certified SBA Vendor Website Initiative , a national program providing sponsored website builds for SBA‑certified small businesses across the United States. The initiative expands on WebDaddy Pro’s regional program in the Rio Grande Valley, where the company is currently sponsoring 100 website builds for local businesses.As part of WebDaddy Pro’s new SBA Vendor Website Initiative, SBA‑certified businesses receive a fully sponsored website build. You only cover the essentials: a one‑time $299 setup fee, monthly hosting, and annual domain registration. The full development cost—valued at $3,500 and discounted to $1,327.13—is covered by the sponsorship and backed by the WebDaddy Pro Fair Pricing Charter With federal contracting opportunities increasing nationwide, SBA‑certified vendors are under pressure to modernize their digital presence. Many small businesses lack the resources to build a compliant, government‑ready website — a gap WebDaddy Pro aims to close through sponsored development and transparent pricing.“Federal contracting officers and procurement teams expect vendors to maintain a credible, modern online presence,” said Teddy Carpenter, President of WebDaddy Pro. “This initiative ensures SBA‑certified businesses have the digital infrastructure needed to compete for federal, state, and local opportunities.”The Certified SBA Vendor Website Initiative includes:• Government‑ready website layout• Capability statement page• ADA‑friendly structure• Mobile optimization• SEO‑ready architecture• Free website migration• Free SSL certificate• Professional email setupThe program is open to all SBA‑certified categories, including WOSB, EDWOSB, 8(a), HUBZone, SDVOSB, VOSB, and SDB.WebDaddy Pro, headquartered in the Rio Grande Valley, is positioning the region as an emerging technology hub. The company is currently exploring partnerships with local Economic Development Corporations (EDCs) to expand operations, create new technology jobs, and strengthen digital infrastructure across South Texas.“Our roots are in the Rio Grande Valley, and our commitment to the region remains strong,” Carpenter added. “As we scale nationally, we’re bringing visibility, opportunity, and investment back home.”SBA‑certified businesses can learn more or enroll at:About WebDaddy ProWebDaddy Pro is a national web infrastructure provider offering domain registration, hosting, website development, and digital support services. WebsitesDoneForYou.com is its in‑house web development division, specializing in modern, mobile‑ready, SEO‑optimized websites for small businesses.

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