VSP news release email list experiences outage

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police news release email list experiences outage

WATERBURY, Vermont (Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026) — On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, the Vermont State Police news release email list experienced a technical issue and failed. Releases being sent to the list are not being processed by the server and reaching their intended recipients. VSP is working with the Agency of Digital Services to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

In the interim, VSP is emailing news releases of high importance directly to recipients via blind copy. When the technical issue is resolved, releases that were sent to the email list during the outage will be processed and distributed.

- 30 -