Looking back on a month of progress in December

Jan. 7, 2026

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN — From transformative urban highway projects in Austin and San Antonio to flood recovery and safety improvements, TxDOT saw progress on major projects in December, benefiting communities throughout the state.

Austin: Prep work underway for historic I-35 redesign

TxDOT’s work on the I-35 Capital Express Central project – the first major redesign of the corridor since 1974 – is well underway. Crews are reconstructing the MLK bridge, advancing work on the Lady Bird Lake segment and building the critical drainage infrastructure needed to support the lowering of the mainlanes between Holly Street and Airport Boulevard.

The project includes 6.5 miles of massive, 22-foot-diameter drainage tunnels, access shafts and a pump station to manage stormwater before excavation begins. Two tunnel boring machines are scheduled to arrive from Germany this year. Once complete in 2033, the project is expected to significantly improve mobility, safety and flood resilience in Austin.

North Texas & Panhandle: Safety projects continue in Amarillo District

TxDOT’s Amarillo District reported steady progress on five major safety and capacity projects, including:

Widening I-27 between Amarillo and Canyon to six lanes

Intersection and turn-lane improvements on State Loop 335

Upgraded lighting and drainage at FM 1061 and FM 2590

Safety enhancements on Business I-40, including shared-use paths and median barriers

Collectively valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, the projects are aimed at improving safety, supporting growth and reducing crashes across the region.

West Texas: US 67 reopening in San Angelo

In San Angelo, drivers received welcome news as repairs on US67/Houston Harte Expressway neared completion following flood damage caused by historic July rainfall. TxDOT replaced metal pipe culverts—installed in the 1980s—with modern concrete box culverts.

The Loop, closed since late September between Bell Street and North Oakes, is now fully reopen.

San Antonio: Expansion begins on U.S. 90

December marked a major milestone in San Antonio as TxDOT officially began construction on the $473 million U.S. 90 Expansion Project in west Bexar County. The project will widen the highway from four to six lanes, add continuous frontage roads, construct a new flyover ramp to Loop 1604 and build multiple turnaround bridges and upgraded intersections.

Phase I, from Loop 410 to Loop 1604, is underway and expected to finish by 2030. Phase II, extending to SH 211, is expected to begin in 2027.

Bexar County: FM 1518 expansion reaches key milestones

Another major San Antonio-area project—the FM 1518 expansion—continued to move forward in December. Crews completed portions of new lanes, shared-use paths and utility upgrades in Schertz, with bridge widening at Woman Hollering Creek scheduled to finish by year’s end.

The $72.78 million project will ultimately reconstruct 5.6 miles of FM 1518 with wider lanes, a raised median, sidewalks and shared-use paths, improving safety and connectivity through 2028.

With many projects continuing into 2026, TxDOT continues to work to improve safety and connectivity throughout the state.