ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 9-12)

PHOENIX – A limited number of closures are scheduled for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (Jan. 9-12), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. They include mostly overnight closures of Interstate 10 in the downtown Phoenix area for scheduled tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Drivers should allow extra travel time and prepare to use detour routes as needed while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and State Route 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 10) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Primary Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Split” interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 11) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. The westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will be open, but traffic must exit at Seventh Street. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary Detour : Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on northbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange north of Van Buren Street. Drivers in the southeast Valley/Chandler area also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 11) for widening project. The southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 also closed. Detours : Consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 at Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard and using Union Hills Drive to access southbound SR 51. Drivers who normally would use the Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to SR 51 can consider using southbound Tatum Boulevard to westbound Union Hills Drive.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.