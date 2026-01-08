MSP Leonardtown Press Release 1/8/2026

January 8, 2026

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 8, 2026

On 1/1/2026, Tpr Wells responded to a traffic complaint on Three Notch Road at FDR Boulevard, California, MD. Investigation revealed that Kimberly Vanessa Higgs, 61 of Chevy Chase, MD was driving under the influence and was arrested. Throughout the course of the investigation, Higgs escaped the patrol vehicle and was acting in a disorderly manner. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Obstructing & Hindering, Escape – Second Degree, and Disorderly Conduct. She was also issued numerous traffic citations related to driving under the influence and other traffic violations.

On 1/5/2026, TFC Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Shangri La Drive at FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nicole Rae Sheckels, 46 of Ridge, MD. A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K9 conducted a scan of the vehicle which yielded a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Sheckels was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3.

On 1/6/2026, a Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at MacArthur Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that Adam James Mantz, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for FTA: Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000. Tpr Munoz arrived on scene to take Mantz into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Mantz was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also served his active warrant.

On 1/6/2026, TFC Piscopo-Bann responded to a residence on Lawrence Avenue, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone violating a protective order. Investigation revealed that James Allen Schaeffer, 42 of Sykesville, MD was in violation of a protective order. Schaeffer was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where a secondary search was conducted and revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Schaeffer was charged with Violation of a Protective Order, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Possession of Contraband: Place of Confinement.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 12/31/2025, Jacob Edward Sullivan, 27 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 1/1/2026, Kimberly Vanessa Higgs, 61 of Chevy Chase, MD was arrested by Tpr Wells

On 1/3/2026, Shaquille Dontae Myers, 32 of Bryantown, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

On 1/5/2026, Giavonti Jahki Spell, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 12/31/2025, Rodena Virginia Hood, 29 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 1/5/2026, Osirus Holmes, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Large for FTA: Armed Robbery, Con-Armed Robbery, Robbery, First Degree Assault, Con-First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000 and Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Greater Than $1,000

On 1/5/2026, Philip Randolph Adams, 46 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 1/6/2026, Adam James Mantz, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Munoz for FTA: Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000

