Police Arrest Suspect in Connection to Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run on I-695 in January

April 29, 2026

(TOWSON, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested and charged a Baltimore County man with manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Interstate 695 earlier this year.

The accused is Zaqueo Issac Alvarenga Menjivar, 32, of Cockeysville, Maryland. The Office of the State’s Attorney in Baltimore County presented the case to the Baltimore County Grand Jury on April 28. The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Menjivar with negligent manslaughter, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with knowledge of the death of another person, failure to return to or remain at the scene of an accident, reckless and negligent driving, and other related charges. He was transported to the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, where he is being held without bond.

The male pedestrian, identified as Ahmed Waqus Qayun Kahn, 30, of Virginia, was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was the passenger of a 2014 Toyota Camry.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on January 11, 2026, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of Outer Loop I-695 between Providence Road and Delaney Valley Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, a Mitsubishi Outlander was disabled in the left lane with its hazard lights activated after it collided with a concrete barrier when a Toyota Camry struck the rear of the Mitsubishi. The occupants of the Mitsubishi and Toyota exited their vehicles and were on the left shoulder. A short time later, a Chevy Equinox swerved onto the left shoulder to avoid striking the Toyota Camry, subsequently striking Kahn. The driver of the Chevy Equinox, later identified as Menjivar, exited the vehicle, returned to his vehicle, and then fled the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.

Zaqueo Issac Alvarenga Menjivar

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