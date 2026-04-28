Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,796 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Somerset County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Somerset County that claimed the life of a highway worker.

The deceased is identified as Dipakkumar Patel, 70, of Delmar, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel from Somerset County.

Shortly before 12:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to a crash on northbound US 13 at King Miller Road in Princess Anne. The preliminary investigation indicates a highway worker, later identified as Patel, was sitting stationary inside a marked Maryland Department of Transportation Ford Fusion on Route 13 working on a highway maintenance project.

For reasons unknown at this time, the operator of a Dodge Caravan, identified as Amanda Correa, 31, of Salisbury, struck the rear of Patel’s vehicle.  Correa had one passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Lanes are closed on northbound US 13 at Revels Neck Road for the crash investigation. Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration are currently on scene assisting with lane closures and detours.

The results of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Somerset County for review. The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the active and ongoing investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.