Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Somerset County

April 28, 2026

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Somerset County that claimed the life of a highway worker.

The deceased is identified as Dipakkumar Patel, 70, of Delmar, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel from Somerset County.

Shortly before 12:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to a crash on northbound US 13 at King Miller Road in Princess Anne. The preliminary investigation indicates a highway worker, later identified as Patel, was sitting stationary inside a marked Maryland Department of Transportation Ford Fusion on Route 13 working on a highway maintenance project.

For reasons unknown at this time, the operator of a Dodge Caravan, identified as Amanda Correa, 31, of Salisbury, struck the rear of Patel’s vehicle. Correa had one passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Lanes are closed on northbound US 13 at Revels Neck Road for the crash investigation. Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration are currently on scene assisting with lane closures and detours.

The results of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Somerset County for review. The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the active and ongoing investigation.

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