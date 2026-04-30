MSP Leonardtown Press Release 4/30/2026

April 30, 2026

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 30, 2026

On 4/16/2026, TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Oak Crest Drive, California, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle and advising him that a K9 scan of the vehicle was going to be conducted, Ronnell Tyrone Shields, 35 of Lexington Park, MD fled in the vehicle. A pursuit did not occur, however a Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at the end of Oak Crest Drive. Shields fled on foot, however, he was quickly apprehended. Shields initially provided a false name, but identification was located inside the vehicle. While fleeing, a duffle bag was thrown out of the vehicle. Content of the bag included a loaded handgun, numerous controlled substances including suspected Oxycodone, numerous bags containing suspected Crack Cocaine, bags of suspected MDMA, scales and cell phones, all indicative of intent to distribute. Shields also displayed signs of impairment and was additionally arrested for driving under the influence. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, CDS: Distribution etc With Firearm, CDS Possession With Intent to Distribute x3, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x7, Prescription/Remove Label, and Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution. He was also issued traffic citations related to fleeing, driving while license was suspended and driving under the influence.

On 4/23/2026, TFC Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Loveville Road, Mechanicsville, MD. April Marie Quade, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD was found to be in possession of suspected Crack Cocaine and was arrested. Quade was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 4/25/2026, Cpl DiToto responded to the Charlotte Hall Park & Ride for the report of an assault and destruction of property. Investigation revealed that Bryan Keith Kelley, 36 of Charlotte Hall, MD and Zachary Dylan Ward, 27 of Mechanicsville, MD assaulted the victim and removed numerous items from his vehicle. After removing the items they were intentionally run over by the suspect’s vehicle and destroyed. Both suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Kelley was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, Second Degree Assault and Rogue and Vagabond. Ward was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1,000+, Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, Second Degree Assault and Rogue and Vagabond.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 4/16/2026, Ronnell Tyrone Shields, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 4/24/2026, Daniel Edmund Madden, 39 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Munoz

On 4/25/2026, Nicholas Bryce Buckler, 21 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by Tpr Large

On 4/25/2026, Eryn Rose Willey, 18 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps

On 4/29/2026, Erik Lamont Perry Jr, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Tripp

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/16/2026, Calvin Lamont Ross, 42 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Large for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended

On 4/24/2026, Jackie Lorraine McKeever, 42 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license

On 4/28/2026, Margaret Shirlayne Barber, 32 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson for FTA: Driving without a required license

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at [email protected]