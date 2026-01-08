The Ultimate Awards Announces 2026 Ultimate Sipping Rum – Miami Blind Tasting Competition

A proper sipping rum competition in Florida, in partnership with an elite panel of WSET Level III Spirits judges.

At last, a proper sipping rum competition in Florida, judged by WSET Level III Spirits professionals, giving producers a serious benchmark for their best rums” — Federico José Hernández

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Awards is excited to announce the 2026 Ultimate Sipping Rum – Miami, the second edition of its blind tasting competition to be held during the 2026 Miami Rum Congress. This year’s competition will once again spotlight the world’s finest sipping rums through a rigorous, professional evaluation process.

In 2026, the judging panel will feature WSET Level III Spirits judges and seasoned rum experts, who will assess entries strictly blind to identify the “best of the best” in sipping rum. Current confirmed judges include Deniece Bourne, Lisa Belczyk, Rob McCaughey, Rhiannon Enlil, and Shawn Martin, with additional local and international judges to be announced.

The Ultimate Sipping Rum – Miami competition is designed to be clear and accessible for brands, focusing on five core categories of sipping rum while maintaining rigorous technical and sensory standards. Rums will be assessed according to age statements; for non-age-stated and solera rums, entries are classified based on the youngest rum in the blend to ensure consistent judging.

Registration for the 2026 competition runs from November 1, 2025 to January 10, 2026, with all products required to arrive at The Ultimate Awards’ warehouse in Miami, Florida no later than January 20, 2026. Blind tastings will take place on February 4 and 5, 2026, followed by a pre-publication of results on the evening of February 6 and official public results on February 12, 2026.

Winning brands will receive a digital medallion image and a two-year license to use the award on their bottles, websites, and marketing materials, with an optional physical medallion available at an additional cost. After the initial two-year period, an annual donation of 15 dollars will be requested to continue usage of the medallion image.

Participation in the Miami Rum Congress is not required to enter the competition, and brands from around the world are invited to submit their best sipping rums. Only one bottle per expression is required, and products may be shipped to The Ultimate Awards’ warehouse in either Fort Myers or Miami, Florida between January 10 and January 20, 2026. Official shipping details are provided upon completion of registration and payment.

The Ultimate Awards was created to celebrate quality, transparency, and excellence in spirits, offering producers an authoritative, trade-respected benchmark for their products. With a panel of judges that each bring more than ten years of experience in the spirits industry, the competition delivers meaningful, credible recognition to brands that excel in the glass.

For more information, to view terms and conditions, or to register your brand for the 2026 Ultimate Sipping Rum – Miami competition, please visit The Ultimate Awards website.

