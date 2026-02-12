The Ultimate Awards Announce Winners of the 2026 Favorite Sipping Rum Competition

E. León Jimenes 110 Aniversario Named “Best in Show”

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Ultimate Awards – Favorite Sipping Rum Competition, presented in partnership with the prestigious Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), concluded on February 5, 2026 at Total Wine & More South Beach, during the official weekend of the Miami Rum Congress.

Bringing together leading rum producers from across the globe, the competition evaluated exceptional sipping rums through blind tastings conducted by a distinguished panel of WSET-certified judges and internationally respected guest experts. Entries were assessed on balance, complexity, aroma, flavor, and finish, with top honors awarded to expressions that best exemplified excellence and craftsmanship within their respective categories.

🏆 BEST IN SHOW

E. León Jimenes 110 Aniversario Rum — Gold Medal

Best 8+ Years Aged Rum | Best in Show

🥇 CATEGORY WINNERS

Unaged Rums Category

Best in Category:

Burdekin Rum Virgin Cane Spirit — Gold / Best Unaged Rum

Gold Medals:

Copalli Organic White Rum

Saint James Rhum White 55%

Silver Medals:

Saint James Rhum White 40%

Stade’s Rum Barbados Beach Vat No. 1

Bronze Medals:

Burdekin Rum Distillers Edition – JP Edition

Providence Dunder & Syrup Rum



1–3 Years Aged Rums Category

Best in Category:

Hampden Estate 1753 — Gold / Best 1–3 Years Aged Rum

Gold Medals:

Ron Abuelo Añejo

Copalli Organic Barrel Rested Rum

Silver Medal:

Saint James Rhum Royal Ambre 40%

Bronze Medals:

Ron Abuelo Añejo Blanco

Burdekin Rum Distillers Edition – Burnt Cane Spirit

Burdekin Rum Distillers Edition – Premium VO Rum

Burdekin Rum Vintage Cane Spirit

Burdekin Rum Premium Aged Rum



4–7 Years Aged Rums Category

Best in Category:

Ron Abuelo 7 Year — Gold / Best 4–7 Years Aged Rum

Gold Medal:

Ron Tepuy Destino

Silver Medals:

Ron Tepuy Momento

Desert Diamond Distiller D3 Gold Miner Barrel Reserve 6 YRS Rum

Ozama Rum Gran Añejo



8+ Years Aged Rums Category

Best in Category:

E. León Jimenes 110 Aniversario Rum — Gold / Best 8+ Years Aged Rum | Best in Show

Gold Medals:

Dos Maderas Rum Origen Thailand

Ron Abuelo 12 Years Rum

Ron Abuelo Two Oaks Rum

Wicked Dolphin Oak 10 Years

E. León Jimenes 1903 Rum

Shakara Thailand Rum 12 Years

Silver Medal:

Desert Diamond Distiller Gold Miner Barrel Reserve Rum 10 YRS



Flavored Rums Category

Best in Category:

Copalli Organic Cacao Rum — Gold / Best Flavored Rum

Gold Medals:

Planteray Cut & Dry Coconut

Silver Medals:

Big 5 Cafecito Rum

Reif Rum

Bronze Medals:

Bacan Guaro Azul (24%)

Bacan Guaro Naranja (29%)

Big 5 Coconut Rum

Homosassa Distillery Mangrove Bay Black Rum

Karnak Rum

Desert Diamond Distiller Gold Miner Agave Rum

👩‍⚖️ JUDGING PANEL

WSET Judges

Rob McCaughey - WSET Level III

Rhiannon Enlil - WSET Level III

Deniece Bourne - WSET Level III

Lisa Belczyk - WSET Level III

Lyn Farmer - WSET Level III

Shawn Martin - WSET Level III

Ramon Almao - WSET Level I

Guest Judges

Rodrigo Iturbide - Unidos por el Ron

Daniel Gonzalez - Unidos por el Ron

Matt Pietrek - Historian & Author

Troy Arquiza - Bacardí Rum Master Blender

Raul Bejar - Unidos por el Ron

ABOUT THE ULTIMATE AWARDS

The Ultimate Awards are dedicated to recognizing excellence in premium spirits through blind judging, technical evaluation, and professional tasting standards. The Favorite Sipping Rum Competition highlights rums intended to be enjoyed neat or with minimal dilution, showcasing balance, complexity, and craftsmanship.

