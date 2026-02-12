The Ultimate Awards Announce Winners of the 2026 Favorite Sipping Rum Competition
E. León Jimenes 110 Aniversario Named “Best in Show”
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Ultimate Awards – Favorite Sipping Rum Competition, presented in partnership with the prestigious Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), concluded on February 5, 2026 at Total Wine & More South Beach, during the official weekend of the Miami Rum Congress.
Bringing together leading rum producers from across the globe, the competition evaluated exceptional sipping rums through blind tastings conducted by a distinguished panel of WSET-certified judges and internationally respected guest experts. Entries were assessed on balance, complexity, aroma, flavor, and finish, with top honors awarded to expressions that best exemplified excellence and craftsmanship within their respective categories.
🏆 BEST IN SHOW
E. León Jimenes 110 Aniversario Rum — Gold Medal
Best 8+ Years Aged Rum | Best in Show
🥇 CATEGORY WINNERS
Unaged Rums Category
Best in Category:
Burdekin Rum Virgin Cane Spirit — Gold / Best Unaged Rum
Gold Medals:
Copalli Organic White Rum
Saint James Rhum White 55%
Silver Medals:
Saint James Rhum White 40%
Stade’s Rum Barbados Beach Vat No. 1
Bronze Medals:
Burdekin Rum Distillers Edition – JP Edition
Providence Dunder & Syrup Rum
1–3 Years Aged Rums Category
Best in Category:
Hampden Estate 1753 — Gold / Best 1–3 Years Aged Rum
Gold Medals:
Ron Abuelo Añejo
Copalli Organic Barrel Rested Rum
Silver Medal:
Saint James Rhum Royal Ambre 40%
Bronze Medals:
Ron Abuelo Añejo Blanco
Burdekin Rum Distillers Edition – Burnt Cane Spirit
Burdekin Rum Distillers Edition – Premium VO Rum
Burdekin Rum Vintage Cane Spirit
Burdekin Rum Premium Aged Rum
4–7 Years Aged Rums Category
Best in Category:
Ron Abuelo 7 Year — Gold / Best 4–7 Years Aged Rum
Gold Medal:
Ron Tepuy Destino
Silver Medals:
Ron Tepuy Momento
Desert Diamond Distiller D3 Gold Miner Barrel Reserve 6 YRS Rum
Ozama Rum Gran Añejo
8+ Years Aged Rums Category
Best in Category:
E. León Jimenes 110 Aniversario Rum — Gold / Best 8+ Years Aged Rum | Best in Show
Gold Medals:
Dos Maderas Rum Origen Thailand
Ron Abuelo 12 Years Rum
Ron Abuelo Two Oaks Rum
Wicked Dolphin Oak 10 Years
E. León Jimenes 1903 Rum
Shakara Thailand Rum 12 Years
Silver Medal:
Desert Diamond Distiller Gold Miner Barrel Reserve Rum 10 YRS
Flavored Rums Category
Best in Category:
Copalli Organic Cacao Rum — Gold / Best Flavored Rum
Gold Medals:
Planteray Cut & Dry Coconut
Silver Medals:
Big 5 Cafecito Rum
Reif Rum
Bronze Medals:
Bacan Guaro Azul (24%)
Bacan Guaro Naranja (29%)
Big 5 Coconut Rum
Homosassa Distillery Mangrove Bay Black Rum
Karnak Rum
Desert Diamond Distiller Gold Miner Agave Rum
👩⚖️ JUDGING PANEL
WSET Judges
Rob McCaughey - WSET Level III
Rhiannon Enlil - WSET Level III
Deniece Bourne - WSET Level III
Lisa Belczyk - WSET Level III
Lyn Farmer - WSET Level III
Shawn Martin - WSET Level III
Ramon Almao - WSET Level I
Guest Judges
Rodrigo Iturbide - Unidos por el Ron
Daniel Gonzalez - Unidos por el Ron
Matt Pietrek - Historian & Author
Troy Arquiza - Bacardí Rum Master Blender
Raul Bejar - Unidos por el Ron
ABOUT THE ULTIMATE AWARDS
The Ultimate Awards are dedicated to recognizing excellence in premium spirits through blind judging, technical evaluation, and professional tasting standards. The Favorite Sipping Rum Competition highlights rums intended to be enjoyed neat or with minimal dilution, showcasing balance, complexity, and craftsmanship.
