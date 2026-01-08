Inspired by Adventure, Built for Work: Roxy At Work Introduces Two New Safety-Driven Styles

Roxy At Work Jeyna Work on Barrel Roxy At Work Work it Safety by Barrel and Mountains

Roxy At Work launches two new women’s safety styles inspired by adventure and built for comfort, confidence, and protection on the job.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Roxy, brings an adventurous, confident spirit to the Roxy At Work lineup with the launch of two new women’s safety footwear styles: the Work It Safety and Jeyna Work.

To bring this launch to life, Roxy At Work partnered with Breckenridge Distillery to capture authentic imagery that reflects where work meets lifestyle. Set against a backdrop rooted in mountain culture, the imagery highlights Roxy’s deep connection to winter, boardsports, and outdoor adventure. This spirit is translated for women who carry that same energy into their workday. From snow-covered mornings to hands-on shifts, Roxy At Work footwear is designed to perform on the job and beyond.

The Work It Safety (RX90502) reimagines a workwear-inspired staple with a modern safety upgrade. Made from premium suede leathers, this lace-up sand work boot features a classic moc toe and cushioned memory foam footbed for all-day comfort.

The Jeyna Work (RX90601) brings warmth, flexibility, and protection into a sleek black work bootie silhouette. Featuring an elastic knit collar for easy on-and-off comfort, Jeyna is made to keep women feeling secure, supported, and ready for whatever the day brings.

Both styles meet key safety requirements, delivering dependable performance and protection.

- Composite Toes

- Electrical Hazard Compliance

- Slip Resistant SRO Outsoles

- Durable Lug Outsoles

Retailers who would like to purchase, learn more about, or view marketing and sell-through support for the Work It Safety and Jeyna Work for their stores, online sites, or trucks, visit: https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/1ncv7tgv/JeynaWork and https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/uo3xpxze/WorkItSafety.

If you are a woman on the move, you can purchase the Work It Safety and Jeyna Work today at select retailers or https://roxyatwork.com/.

About Roxy At Work

Roxy At Work is a category of Roxy, a brand of Authentic Brands Group (corporate.authentic.com). Roxy is dedicated to inspiring confidence, strength, and freedom of movement through innovative design rooted in an active lifestyle. The Roxy brand empowers women to be daring, have fun, and perform at their best. Roxy At Work embodies this spirit to the workplace by delivering comfort, protection, and style for women on their feet all day- whether on the jobsite, in the field, or on the move. Roxy is made to celebrate women with footwear inspired by their adventurous work. Learn more at https://roxyatwork.com.

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn’t just a sideline, it’s our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It’s that simple. To learn more, visit https://warsonbrands.com.

