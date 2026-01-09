Urthy Launches 'Feel Something,' A National Movement for Sensory Wellbeing

A year-round cultural initiative rooted in emotional well-being, intentional ritual, and human connection

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urthy, the Atlanta-based clean lifestyle brand known for crafting plant-based products that support real-life home, body and face, announces the launch of Feel Something, a national sensory wellness and cultural movement centered on emotional wellbeing and human connection.Designed as a reminder to come back to yourself through simple, sensory rituals, the National Feel Something Movement encourages people to reconnect with their bodies, breath, and everyday lives at a time when many feel disconnected, overstimulated, and emotionally numb. Rooted in presence and intention, the movement gathers community throughout the year — both in-studios, offices and at home — during key seasonal moments of transition.Born from founder Jen Rotondo’s personal observation that many people were struggling to slow down — and, in many cases, struggling to feel at all — Feel Something was created as an antidote to burnout, autopilot living, and emotional disconnection. More than a campaign, it is an invitation to return to presence through scent rituals grounded in touch, movement, and breath.“At its core, Feel Something is about remembering how to be with yourself,” said Rotondo. “I kept noticing how many people felt disconnected from their bodies, their emotions, and even joy. This movement is about creating simple, sensory moments that bring people back — not perfectly, but intentionally.”National Feel Something Month Begins NOWJanuary marks the beginning of the movement each year with National Feel Something Month, a month-long celebration featuring daily micro rituals designed to help participants reset, realign, and gently reconnect after the start of the new year. The month culminates in National Feel Something Day™, a shared moment of presence and connection held on the last Saturday of January.In 2026, National Feel Something Day™ takes place on Saturday, January 31, inviting individuals and wellness communities across the country to pause, tune in, and remember what it feels like to be fully alive.A Nationwide — and At-Home — ExperienceNational Feel Something Day™ will be activated through partnerships with yoga, Pilates, barre, and wellness studios nationwide, with studios already signed on in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Florida and Georgia. Participating studios will host Feel Something–inspired classes centered on grounding, softness, strength, and emotional reconnection, incorporating Urthy’s sensory event in a box rituals into the experience. Studios can learn more and sign up to participate here. To ensure accessibility beyond physical studio locations, Urthy has also introduced a virtual participation option, allowing anyone to take part from home. Participants can sign up online to receive a Feel Something ritual kit — free with paid shipping — along with access to a free virtual Feel Something class and a free January ritual calendar with 31 daily micro rituals. The kit includes a scented ritual card in a chosen scent, a closing ritual body balm pod, and directions on how to join the virtual class. Urthy also encourages at-home gatherings, inviting friends to share in the ritual together. Sign up by Jan. 27 to receive your kit in time. Visit here to sign up.Influencers and creators nationwide will further amplify the movement by sharing personal Feel Something rituals, reinforcing the campaign’s message of presence, embodiment, and emotional awareness.A Year-Round Ritual Aligned with the SeasonsWhile January serves as the movement’s foundation, the Feel Something experience continues throughout the year with five signature classes, each aligned with a seasonal moment of transition:• National Feel Something Day™ — Last Saturday in January (January 31, 2026)• Spring Equinox — March 20• Summer Solstice — June 21• Fall Equinox — September 25• Winter Solstice — December 20Each experience is intentionally designed to reflect the energy of the season — offering a chance to reset, reconnect, and realign through sensory ritual and collective presence. Together, these elements create a holistic sensory experience that strengthens emotional wellbeing, supports mindfulness, and fosters community connection — showing how rituals, fragrance, and intentional practice all work seamlessly together to bring people back to themselves.A Cultural Shift Toward Sensory WellnessWith Feel Something, Urthy positions itself at the forefront of a growing cultural shift toward sensory wellness, where emotional health, ritual, and embodiment are just as essential as clean ingredients and product performance. The campaign signals Urthy’s evolution from a product-based brand into a broader wellness movement grounded in community, intention, and human connection.“Scent is powerful because it can instantly transport us to a memory or a feeling of safety and comfort,” Rotondo added. “A familiar fragrance can calm the mind, spark nostalgia, or create a moment of pause — all of which are essential to reconnecting with ourselves and others.”This is not just skincare. This is not just fragrance. This is an invitation to feel human again.To learn more about Feel Something and National Feel Something Day™, visit feelsomething.org Visit www.urthylife.com to learn more, explore all of Urthy’s offerings, and purchase. Follow @urthylife on Instagram or visit the flagship store at 1205 Johnson Ferry Rd., Suite 105, Marietta, GA 30068, for custom scent blending and skincare rituals.Photos, interviews with Founder Jen Rotondo, and additional information are available upon request.ABOUT URTHY: Founded in Atlanta, GA by Jen Rotondo, Urthy is a clean lifestyle brand dedicated to caring for the whole you – skin, senses, home, and spirit. What began with handcrafted home fragrances has grown into a full lifestyle collection spanning candles, home sprays, body care, and age-smart skincare – all part of the larger Urthy ecosystem. From its Atlanta flagship store and lab, Urthy crafts plant-based products that support real-life rituals – bringing joy, pause, and intention into every day. Many of Urthy’s body and skincare products have earned CertCleanapproval, a mark of safety and performance for clean, high-quality formulas. Available online nationwide and in Canada, Urthy continues to expand while staying rooted in its mission: creating products that elevate daily living with care and purpose.# # #

