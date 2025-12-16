Urthy Earns CertClean® Approval for 10 Signature Body + Skin Products, Strengthening its Commitment to Clean Formulas

Urthy's Kwench Face Lotion Urthy's Exfolis Body Scrub

Atlanta-based Urthy earns CertClean® approval for 10 body and skincare essentials, reinforcing its commitment to safe, plant-based, clean formulations.

This certification is more than a badge—it’s an affirmation of our mission. We want people to feel good about what they put on their skin while experiencing products that bring purpose into every day.” — Jen Rotondo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATLANTA: Urthy , the Atlanta-based clean lifestyle brand known for crafting plant-based, clean products that support real-life rituals, proudly announces that ten of its body and skincare essentials have officially earned CertClean® approval—North America's leading certification for safer beauty and personal care products.Recognized for its uncompromising ingredient standards, CertCleanis not an organic or natural certification, but a safety certification that verifies products are formulated without over 2,400+ harmful chemicals associated with health concerns such as carcinogenicity, endocrine disruption, and reproductive toxicity. Earning this approval underscores Urthy’s ongoing commitment to transparency, thoughtful formulation, and intentional care.The following Urthy products have been awarded CertCleanapproval:• Botanical Bar Soap• Bath Bombs• Solid Body Oil Bar• Charcoal Face Soap• Turmeric Face Soap• Exfolis Body Scrub• Hydra Body Lotion• Kwench Face Lotion• Tetra Oleum Body Wash• Seluna Face Polish“CertClean is one of the industry’s most rigorous and trusted safety certifications, and receiving their approval reinforces everything we stand for,” said Jen Rotondo, founder of Urthy. “From day one, we’ve been committed to creating products that care for the whole you, and this certification has been a year in the making. This recognition validates the years of formulation work our team has poured into ensuring our products are thoughtfully made, plant-based, and safe for daily use.”The CertCleanprogram is recognized internationally as a trusted authority on safer personal care. Its independent ingredient screening process—free from brand influence or self-reporting—ensures that certified products avoid harmful chemicals while still allowing for innovation, efficacy, and modern formulation techniques. Urthy’s newly approved products now carry the CertCleanseal, offering customers added confidence as they incorporate these essentials into their daily rituals, from cleansing and moisturizing to exfoliation and sensory care.“This certification is more than a badge—it’s an affirmation of our mission,” Rotondo adds. “We want people to feel good about what they put on their skin while experiencing products that bring joy, pause, and purpose into everyday life.”Urthy plans to expand its CertClean-approved offerings throughout 2026 as part of its broader commitment to clean living, ingredient integrity, and wellness-centered design.Visit www.urthylife.com to learn more, explore all of Urthy’s offerings, and purchase. Follow @urthylife on Instagram or visit the flagship store at 1205 Johnson Ferry Rd., Suite 105, Marietta, GA 30068, for custom scent blending and skincare rituals.Photos, interviews with Founder Jen Rotondo, and additional information are available upon request.ABOUT URTHY: Founded in Atlanta, GA by Jen Rotondo, Urthy is a clean lifestyle brand dedicated to caring for the whole you – skin, senses, home, and spirit. What began with handcrafted home fragrances has grown into a full lifestyle collection spanning candles, home sprays, body care, and age-smart skincare – all part of the larger Urthy ecosystem. From its Atlanta flagship store and lab, Urthy crafts plant-based products that support real-life rituals – bringing joy, pause, and intention into every day. Available online nationwide and in Canada, Urthy continues to expand while staying rooted in its mission: creating products that elevate daily living with care and purpose.

