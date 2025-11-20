Seasonal Scents and Thoughtful Gifts: Urthy’s Holiday 2025 Collection

Urthy Holiday 2025 7-Day Advent Calendar

Clean-crafted seasonal scents and curated gift sets for home, body, and skin designed to inspire intentional giving, cozy rituals, and everyday quiet luxury.

At Urthy, scent isn’t just something you wear, it’s something you live. Whether it’s personal gifting or corporate thank yous, our gift sets and baskets add a unique touch this holiday season.” — Jen Rotondo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Atlanta-born lifestyle brand Urthy invites customers to celebrate the joy of giving through scent, creativity, and intention. Known for its clean, plant-based approach to home and body care, Urthy’s Holiday Collection 2025 captures the spirit of the season with limited-edition fragrances and thoughtfully curated gifting options for every person on your list.“At Urthy, scent isn’t just something you wear, it’s something you live. Seasonal scent-shifting is instinctive, and we make it intentional with clean blends for both home and body,” says Jen Rotondo, founder of Urthy. “We offer everything to make a home feel cozy to cheery — while extending the same care to personal rituals. Whether it’s personal gifting or corporate consciousness and thank yous, our holiday sets, boxes, and baskets can add a very different touch this holiday season.”To make gifting even easier, Urthy has transformed its most-loved products into curated sets designed to make gifting easy and intentional.Gift Sets + Holiday BasketsUrthy makes gifting easy and intentional with a range of seasonal sets, available in-store and online:• Car Diffuser Kit – includes one pre-filled tear drop car diffuser + one refill dropper bottle• Signature Scent Ritual Kit - includes one Coconut Wax Candle and one Habitat Mist• Home Haven Basket – includes one Reed Diffuser, one Habitat Mist, an Ehree Wall Plug-In + a Signature Candle• Happy Body Basket – includes a body scrub with a wooden spoon, silky lotion, bath bomb, bar soap + exfoliating bag, pumice stone + a 50 ml fragrance• Zen Desk Set – includes one Petite Habitat Mist + one Reed Diffuser• Wellness Reset Box – includes one Hydra Body Lotion, one Exfolis Body Balm Scrub, one Ekoa Body Oil, an Urthy Bar Soap + an Urthy Washcloth• Relaxing Retreat Box – includes one Petite Habitat Mist, one Little Black Candle, one Urthy Bath Bomb, one travel fragrance + one Ekoa Body Oil• Elixir Ritual Kit – includes a targeted Every Age Elixir and a gua sha stoneAnd so many more! New for 2025, Urthy introduces its 7-Day Advent Calendar , a limited-edition experience featuring a curated collection of mini face and body essentials — the perfect way to indulge in a weeklong ritual of self-care and scent discovery. Find Urthy’s full gift guide, with gifts for every personality, here Corporate + Custom GiftingDiscover gifting that goes beyond the ordinary. Whether celebrating milestones, showing client appreciation, or simply saying thank you, Urthy makes it easy to give with intention. Each gift is sustainably made and designed to inspire connection and care — because the best gifts don’t just impress, they resonate. Choose from curated boxes or create bespoke assortments of clean, plant-based scents and self-care essentials that turn everyday moments into meaningful gestures.Through the brand’s Atlanta Lab + Blend Bar, groups can also experience Urthy’s signature scent-creation classes — crafting custom candles, perfumes, or whipped soaps that turn gifting into an unforgettable shared memory.As a reminder, each Holiday 2025 scent is available across Urthy’s signature home and body essentials — from clean-burning candles, wall plug-ins, refreshing room sprays, and diffuser kits to sugar scrubs, perfume rollers, nourishing body oils, lotions and washes.Seasonal Home Collection:• Cabin Embers: Fireside vanilla, clove, cardamom, amber, patchouli• Dirty Chai: Cinnamon, vanilla, black tea• Evergreens: Fir, cypress, cedarwood, lemon, moss• Pumpkin Crema: Warm pumpkin + cinnamon, nutmeg, caramel, vanilla milkSeasonal Body Collection:• Black Flannel: Sweet blackberries + vanilla with leather, sandalwood, amber• Dirty Birch: Fresh mint + birch with musk + amber• Hinoki Woods: Calming hinoki, cedarwood, vetiver, amber• Wildborne: Black iris, elderberry, green tea, carrot topsIn a crowded market where “clean” has become a buzzword, Urthy has stayed true to its roots with “real care for real life” — pairing safe, toxin-free ingredients with intentional design that supports both wellness and joy in every season. All Urthy product formulas are toxin-free, plant-based, and crafted with clean ingredients, so customers can feel good about what they bring into their homes and use on their skin ensuring there’s a perfect scent for every mood, every space, and every time of year.Visit www.urthylife.com to learn more + explore all of Urthy’s offerings. Follow @urthyscents on Instagram or visit the flagship store, at 1205 Johnson Ferry Rd., Suite 105, Marietta, GA 30068, for custom scent blending and skincare rituals.Photos, interviews with Founder Jen Rotondo, and additional information are available upon request.ABOUT URTHY: Founded in Atlanta, GA by Jen Rotondo, Urthy is a clean lifestyle brand dedicated to caring for the whole you – skin, senses, home, and spirit. What began with handcrafted home fragrances has grown into a full lifestyle collection spanning candles, home sprays, body care, and age-smart skincare – all part of the larger Urthy ecosystem. From its Atlanta flagship and lab, Urthy crafts plant-based products that support real-life rituals – bringing joy, pause, and intention into every day. Available online nationwide and in Canada, Urthy continues to expand while staying rooted in its mission: creating products that elevate daily living with care and purpose.

