Ameelio Mail To Cease Operations In May

The Utah Department of Corrections has confirmed that Ameelio Mail, one of the three approved mail providers to the UDC, will cease operations May 29, 2026.

“We’re proud of our partnership with you, allowing families and friends to affordably connect with your incarcerated loved ones via postal mail since 2020,” reads a post on Ameelio’s website announcing the decision to close. “Thank you for trusting us to help you maintain these very important connections.”

The website also has a list of dates concerning the end of service and the use of Ameelio Mail tokens.

There are still two companies approved to send in items such as photos to UDC facilities, Pelipost and Flikshop.

The UDC has recently changed the way mail is sent to the Utah State Correctional Facility and the Central Utah Correctional Facility. The new process can be found here. The procedure change and the shutdown of Ameelio are not related.

Services with Pigeonly, the UDC’s previous mail services provider, will end January 31, 2026. After that, no mail items, including photos or letters, will be accepted by the department from the company.