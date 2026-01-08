High Performance Systems Unveils Advanced Commercial Kitchen Epoxy Flooring Solutions for New Jersey’s Culinary Sector

Commercial Kitchen Flooring Best Epoxy Restaurant Flooring Epoxy Flooring For Thermal Shock

MIDDLESEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Performance Systems, a pioneer in industrial and commercial resinous surfacing, today announced the launch of its newly optimized commercial kitchen epoxy flooring systems. Designed to withstand the unique rigors of high-volume food service, these installations provide New Jersey restaurants, food processing plants, and institutional kitchens with a durable and chemical-resistant foundation that prioritizes both safety and hygiene.In an environment defined by frequent spills and wet conditions, slip-resistant flooring is a critical safety requirement. High Performance Systems addresses these concerns through a customized approach, adjusting aggregate levels based on specific kitchen zones. For instance, specialized fryer area flooring can be engineered with higher aggregate concentrations to compensate for greasy surfaces, significantly reducing the risk of workplace accidents.*Engineered for Cleanliness and Longevity:-Pathogen Prevention: The seamless and non-porous nature of the epoxy system eliminates the grout lines found in traditional tile, preventing the entrapment of contaminants.-Thermal Shock Resistance: These floors are built to handle frequent cold and hot water cleanings without losing their bond, an essential feature for commercial sanitation protocols.-Integrated Sanitation: The epoxy cove base creates a "bathtub-like" seal between the floor and wall, ensuring that liquids and bacteria cannot accumulate in corners.Extended Lifespan: A high-quality commercial kitchen floor from High Performance Systems can last 10 to 20 years, with the ability to extend that lifespan further by simply applying a new topcoat years later."Our commercial kitchen flooring is the gold standard for any culinary concern in New Jersey," said a spokesperson for High Performance Systems. "By offering installation during off-hours or in sections, we ensure that busy food-service operations can upgrade their safety and hygiene standards without disrupting their daily production".About High Performance Systems: Located in Middlesex, New Jersey, High Performance Systems specializes in professional industrial flooring installations that meet the highest health and safety standards. From restaurant kitchen floors to massive food processing facilities, the company provides tailored resinous solutions across the tri-state area.

