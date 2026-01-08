High Performance Systems Unveils Advanced Commercial Kitchen Epoxy Flooring Solutions for New Jersey’s Culinary Sector

Commercial Kitchen Epoxy Flooring

Commercial Kitchen Flooring

Best Restaurant Epoxy Flooring

Best Epoxy Restaurant Flooring

Epoxy Flooring System

Epoxy Flooring For Thermal Shock

Advanced Technology For Commercial Kitchen Floors

Our commercial kitchen flooring is the gold standard for any culinary concern in New Jersey”
— Jeffrey Smedley
MIDDLESEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Performance Systems, a pioneer in industrial and commercial resinous surfacing, today announced the launch of its newly optimized commercial kitchen epoxy flooring systems. Designed to withstand the unique rigors of high-volume food service, these installations provide New Jersey restaurants, food processing plants, and institutional kitchens with a durable and chemical-resistant foundation that prioritizes both safety and hygiene.

In an environment defined by frequent spills and wet conditions, slip-resistant flooring is a critical safety requirement. High Performance Systems addresses these concerns through a customized approach, adjusting aggregate levels based on specific kitchen zones. For instance, specialized fryer area flooring can be engineered with higher aggregate concentrations to compensate for greasy surfaces, significantly reducing the risk of workplace accidents.

*Engineered for Cleanliness and Longevity:

-Pathogen Prevention: The seamless and non-porous nature of the epoxy system eliminates the grout lines found in traditional tile, preventing the entrapment of contaminants.

-Thermal Shock Resistance: These floors are built to handle frequent cold and hot water cleanings without losing their bond, an essential feature for commercial sanitation protocols.

-Integrated Sanitation: The epoxy cove base creates a "bathtub-like" seal between the floor and wall, ensuring that liquids and bacteria cannot accumulate in corners.

Extended Lifespan: A high-quality commercial kitchen floor from High Performance Systems can last 10 to 20 years, with the ability to extend that lifespan further by simply applying a new topcoat years later.

"Our commercial kitchen flooring is the gold standard for any culinary concern in New Jersey," said a spokesperson for High Performance Systems. "By offering installation during off-hours or in sections, we ensure that busy food-service operations can upgrade their safety and hygiene standards without disrupting their daily production".

About High Performance Systems: Located in Middlesex, New Jersey, High Performance Systems specializes in professional industrial flooring installations that meet the highest health and safety standards. From restaurant kitchen floors to massive food processing facilities, the company provides tailored resinous solutions across the tri-state area.

Jeffrey Brian Smedley
High Performance Systems Corporation
+1 8009287220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

High Performance Systems Unveils Advanced Commercial Kitchen Epoxy Flooring Solutions for New Jersey’s Culinary Sector

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jeffrey Brian Smedley
High Performance Systems Corporation
+1 8009287220
Company/Organization
High Performance Systems
436 Lincoln Blvd
MIddlesex, New Jersey, 08846
United States
+1 800-928-7220
Visit Newsroom
About

High Performance Systems is a commercial and industrial epoxy flooring contractor based in Middlesex, New Jersey, specializing in high‑performance resinous flooring systems designed for durability, safety, and long‑term performance. The company has been installing epoxy and specialty floor systems since 1988, bringing decades of experience and certified expertise to projects across warehousing, manufacturing, food service, pharmaceutical, and other industrial environments.

Website

More From This Author
High Performance Systems Unveils Advanced Commercial Kitchen Epoxy Flooring Solutions for New Jersey’s Culinary Sector
HPS Flooring LLC Sets New Standard for Hygiene and Durability in New Jersey’s Food and Beverage Industry
Epoxy Floors NJ Launches Specialized Antimicrobial Epoxy Flooring Solutions for Veterinary Clinics Across New Jersey
View All Stories From This Author