HPS Flooring Announces Advanced Food and Beverage Flooring Solutions for NJ Industrial Facilities

floors food

Epoxy Kitchen Flooring Contractor

Food and Beverage Flooring

Food and Beverage Flooring

restaurant kitchen flooring

Restaurant Kitchen Flooring

HPS Flooring Announces Advanced Food and Beverage Flooring

HPS Flooring, a leader in industrial coating applications since 1988”
— Jeffrey Smedley
GREEN BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPS Flooring, a leader in industrial coating applications since 1988, is proud to highlight its specialized line of food and beverage flooring systems designed to meet the rigorous demands of New Jersey’s processing and hospitality sectors. Engineered for full USDA and FDA compliance, these systems provide a critical foundation for safety and hygiene in high-pressure environments.

As regulatory scrutiny increases, industrial facilities and commercial kitchens face the dual challenge of maintaining sanitary standards while ensuring operational durability. HPS Flooring addresses these needs with seamless, non-porous surfaces that eliminate the cracks and crevices where bacteria and pests often lurk.

*Engineered for Extreme Conditions
The food and beverage flooring systems offered by HPS are specifically built to withstand:

-Thermal Shock: Resistant to rapid temperature shifts common in processing and wash-down cycles.

-Chemical Resistance: Durable against constant exposure to organic acids, fats, and aggressive cleaning agents.

-Slip Resistance: Textured finishes designed to protect staff in high-moisture environments.

*Minimizing Operational Downtime
Understanding the time-sensitive nature of the food industry, HPS Flooring works closely with facility managers to plan installations around active production schedules. By delivering high-performance coatings with efficient turnarounds, the company ensures that NJ businesses can upgrade their infrastructure without significant service interruptions.

About HPS Flooring
Since 1988, HPS Flooring has provided industrial and commercial epoxy flooring solutions across the Tristate area. Focused on durability, safety, and long-term value, HPS specializes in systems that exceed health department standards while providing a sleek, professional finish.

Media Contact:
HPS Flooring LLC
107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ 08812
Phone: 732-384-5577
Email: sales@hpsflooring.com
Website: www.hpsflooring.com

Jeffrey B Smedley
HPS Flooring LLC
+1 7323845577
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HPS Flooring Announces Advanced Food and Beverage Flooring Solutions for NJ Industrial Facilities

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jeffrey B Smedley
HPS Flooring LLC
+1 7323845577
Company/Organization
High Performance Systems
436 Lincoln Blvd
MIddlesex, New Jersey, 08846
United States
+1 800-928-7220
Visit Newsroom
About

High Performance Systems is a commercial and industrial epoxy flooring contractor based in Middlesex, New Jersey, specializing in high‑performance resinous flooring systems designed for durability, safety, and long‑term performance. The company has been installing epoxy and specialty floor systems since 1988, bringing decades of experience and certified expertise to projects across warehousing, manufacturing, food service, pharmaceutical, and other industrial environments.

Website

More From This Author
HPS Flooring Announces Advanced Food and Beverage Flooring Solutions for NJ Industrial Facilities
High Performance Systems Announces Advanced Seamless Flooring for Commercial Restaurant Kitchens In the Tri-State Area
Epoxy Floors NJ Announces Specialized Restaurant Kitchen Flooring Solutions to Minimize Downtime for NJ Food Service
View All Stories From This Author