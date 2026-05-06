HPS Flooring Announces Advanced Food and Beverage Flooring Solutions for NJ Industrial Facilities
HPS Flooring Announces Advanced Food and Beverage Flooring
HPS Flooring, a leader in industrial coating applications since 1988”GREEN BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPS Flooring, a leader in industrial coating applications since 1988, is proud to highlight its specialized line of food and beverage flooring systems designed to meet the rigorous demands of New Jersey’s processing and hospitality sectors. Engineered for full USDA and FDA compliance, these systems provide a critical foundation for safety and hygiene in high-pressure environments.
— Jeffrey Smedley
As regulatory scrutiny increases, industrial facilities and commercial kitchens face the dual challenge of maintaining sanitary standards while ensuring operational durability. HPS Flooring addresses these needs with seamless, non-porous surfaces that eliminate the cracks and crevices where bacteria and pests often lurk.
*Engineered for Extreme Conditions
The food and beverage flooring systems offered by HPS are specifically built to withstand:
-Thermal Shock: Resistant to rapid temperature shifts common in processing and wash-down cycles.
-Chemical Resistance: Durable against constant exposure to organic acids, fats, and aggressive cleaning agents.
-Slip Resistance: Textured finishes designed to protect staff in high-moisture environments.
*Minimizing Operational Downtime
Understanding the time-sensitive nature of the food industry, HPS Flooring works closely with facility managers to plan installations around active production schedules. By delivering high-performance coatings with efficient turnarounds, the company ensures that NJ businesses can upgrade their infrastructure without significant service interruptions.
About HPS Flooring
Since 1988, HPS Flooring has provided industrial and commercial epoxy flooring solutions across the Tristate area. Focused on durability, safety, and long-term value, HPS specializes in systems that exceed health department standards while providing a sleek, professional finish.
Media Contact:
HPS Flooring LLC
107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ 08812
Phone: 732-384-5577
Email: sales@hpsflooring.com
Website: www.hpsflooring.com
Jeffrey B Smedley
HPS Flooring LLC
+1 7323845577
email us here
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