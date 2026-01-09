NYC Construction Safety Update: Local Law 149 Strict Limits Take Effect January 1, 2026

Ikhilov & Associates Law Firm Logo Infographic detailing the Local Law 149 transition timeline. Starting Jan 1, 2026, NYC Construction Superintendents face strict one-job limits, with full physical presence required by Jan 1, 2027.

Jan 1, 2026: NYC Local Law 149 limits Superintendents to one job site. Ikhilov & Associates explains how this strict rule impacts construction safety.

This rule ensures that the person responsible for site safety is focused on your site, not distracted by projects across town.” — Ikhilov & Associates

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction work is the backbone of New York City, but it remains one of the most dangerous professions in the five boroughs. As a dedicated personal injury lawyer in NYC, Ikhilov & Associates closely monitors changes in safety regulations that protect our workforce.Starting January 1, 2026, a major regulatory shift changes the landscape of construction site supervision. Under Local Law 149 of 2021, the NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) has enforced a new "one-job limit" for primary Construction Superintendents. If you are a worker, understanding these changes is vital. If you have been hurt on site, a workplace accident lawyer can help you determine if these new rules were violated—and how that affects your right to compensation.THE NEW RULE: ONE SUPERINTENDENT, ONE JOBPreviously, superintendents could split their time between multiple non-major jobsites. Unfortunately, this often led to gaps in supervision where safety violations could go unnoticed.Effective January 1, 2026:A Construction Superintendent (CS) can be designated as the primary superintendent on no more than ONE job.This applies to both major buildings and non-major buildings.This rule ensures that the person responsible for site safety is focused on your site, not distracted by projects across town.IMPORTANT EXCEPTIONS AND TRANSITION TIMELINESAccording to the NYC DOB Service Notice dated December 18, 2025, there are specific grandfathering rules that apply right now. If you see a superintendent managing multiple older jobs, it may still be legal during this transition phase.Existing Jobs Can Continue: Superintendents who were already listed on multiple non-major jobs before December 31, 2025, can keep those jobs.The Catch: They cannot take on any NEW jobs while they still hold more than one.The Deadline: This allowance ends strictly on January 1, 2027.THE "COMPETENT PERSON" RULE CHANGESCurrently, a superintendent can designate a "competent person" to watch the site in their absence. However, this is also changing:Through 2026: This is still allowed.After Jan 1, 2027: The superintendent must generally be physically present on-site whenever work is occurring.For a construction accident attorney NYC, this date is critical. Accidents occurring after this deadline where the Super was absent will face strict scrutiny under the law.WHY THIS MATTERS FOR YOUR SAFETYAs a Brooklyn construction accident lawyer , we see too many accidents caused by a "failure to supervise". When a site lacks a dedicated safety leader, protocols regarding scaffolding, fall protection, and machinery are often ignored. By forcing superintendents to commit to a single site, the law aims to prevent:Falls from heights due to unchecked scaffolding.Machinery accidents caused by untrained operators.Struck-by incidents from falling debris.If you have been injured on a job site, having a construction site negligence lawyer review the details of your supervision is critical. If a superintendent was managing too many sites in violation of the law, you may have grounds for a failure to supervise lawsuit New York. Violations of these new DOB rules can be powerful evidence of negligence in court.CONTACT A TOP RATED PERSONAL INJURY LAWYERDo not let a negligent contractor hide behind complex new laws. Ikhilov and Associates has represented injured clients across New York City since 2005. Whether you need a scaffolding accident attorney or a lawyer for a work injury, we have the trial experience to fight for you. We operate on a 'No Upfront Fees' basis, you pay nothing unless we win.(Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Expenses may be payable at the conclusion of the case.) If you or a loved one has been hurt, contact a top-rated personal injury lawyer to discuss your case today.Find us here: Ikhilov & Associates Google Maps Location

