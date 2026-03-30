Rhino Chiropractic Brings FDA-Cleared Erchonia Laser Therapy to Rockville Centre, NY

Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center

Rhino Chiropractic in Rockville Centre, NY offers FDA-cleared Erchonia cold laser therapy for chronic pain and musculoskeletal recovery.

ROCKVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center has added Erchonia cold laser therapy to its clinical services, giving patients in Nassau County and across Long Island access to FDA-cleared low-level laser therapy without medication or surgery. Dr. John Gehnrich, DC, leads the practice at 25 South Park Avenue in Rockville Centre.Cold laser therapy, clinically designated as Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), delivers calibrated wavelengths of light that penetrate soft tissue and stimulate mitochondrial activity at the cellular level. The mechanism drives accelerated tissue repair, measurable reduction in inflammation, and relief from both chronic and acute musculoskeletal pain. Erchonia laser systems hold FDA market clearance for multiple conditions, including chronic neck and lower back pain, fibromyalgia, and post-surgical soft tissue repair.Sessions are non-invasive and painless, typically completed in 15 to 20 minutes with no recovery time required. Patients return to daily activity immediately following each treatment.“Chronic pain patients in Rockville Centre have been limited to medication management or surgery for too long,” said Dr. John Gehnrich, DC, of Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center. “Erchonia cold laser therapy gives us a clinically validated tool to address the root cause of pain at the tissue level. When we integrate it with spinal decompression and corrective adjustments, we achieve outcomes that patients have not been able to reach through conventional care alone.”The therapy is applicable to a broad range of conditions treated at the practice, including lower back pain, neck pain, sciatica, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, plantar fasciitis, tendinitis, disc herniations, and sports-related soft tissue injuries. It is compatible with ongoing chiropractic care and spinal decompression protocols and can be incorporated into existing treatment plans without interruption.Nassau County residents and Long Island patients searching for cold laser therapy near me can schedule a consultation directly through the practice. Dr. Gehnrich conducts an intake evaluation to determine candidacy and design a treatment protocol aligned to each patient’s diagnosis and clinical history.Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center accepts most major insurance plans and offers personalized payment options. The practice also provides pediatric chiropractic care, prenatal chiropractic, spinal decompression, sports injury rehabilitation, and holistic chiropractic care under one roof.Find Us on Google: For directions, patient reviews, and updated office hours, find Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center on Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/84HUJ9bPFfvqN3xd7

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