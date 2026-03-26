NYC Traffic Ticket Lawyer Identifies 'Notice of Default' Text Scam Hitting NY Drivers

James Medows

Law Office of James Medows alerts NY motorists to a highly deceptive text message scam threatening license suspension for fake parking and toll violations.

If you receive a text message claiming you face an impending enforcement action, delete it immediately. Consult an experienced lawyer for traffic ticket defense rather than paying blindly online.” — James Medows, NYC Traffic Ticket Lawyer

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A sophisticated and highly deceptive text message scam is currently targeting New York motorists, threatening them with severe legal consequences for fictitious traffic violations. The Law Office of James Medows is issuing an urgent warning to drivers who receive a text message containing an official-looking document titled “NOTICE OF DEFAULT — ENFORCEMENT ACTION INITIATED.”The fraudulent notice, which appears to be issued by the “State of New York In the Criminal Court of the City of New York Traffic Division,” claims the recipient has an outstanding parking or toll violation. Citing real legal codes such as N.Y. Vehicle and Traffic Law § 1202 and § 510, the document threatens drivers with immediate license suspension, default judgments, and maximum statutory fines unless they scan an attached QR code to remit payment.“This is a predatory phishing scam designed to induce panic,” warns James Medows, a highly-rated NYC traffic ticket lawyer . “The scammers are using aggressive legal jargon to trick hard-working New Yorkers into scanning a QR code and handing over their financial information. It is critical that drivers do not interact with these messages or scan the code.”New York State authorities have already taken action. The New York State DMV issued an official press release on March 19, 2026, warning drivers about a barrage of scam texts threatening license suspensions and demanding immediate payment. The NYC Department of Finance has posted an active alert on nyc.gov directly addressing this specific scam, warning residents that these fake “notices of default” demanding payment for parking violations are not from the DOF or the State of New York and should be disregarded entirely.The New York warnings follow a wave of nearly identical alerts across the country. Law enforcement agencies in Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, Virginia, Colorado, Michigan, and Florida have all issued public warnings about the same campaign. Investigators tracking the scam have confirmed that the fraudulent documents use the same base case number — 26-TR-273196 — with only the state prefix swapped, exposing them as mass-produced templates.Medows notes several glaring jurisdictional inaccuracies in the scam document that expose it as fraudulent for any New Yorker who knows how the system actually works:Incorrect Court. The New York City Criminal Court does not handle standard parking or toll violations. Parking tickets are managed by the NYC Department of Finance. Toll violations are handled by the MTA or Port Authority.Wrong Agency for Moving Violations. Legitimate moving violations in the five boroughs are processed by the NYC Traffic Violations Bureau (TVB), which corresponds exclusively via official U.S. mail — never by texting a QR code for immediate payment.Impossible Payment Method. Official New York State agencies do not initiate collections by texting a QR code. Scanning the code routes the victim to a fraudulent site designed to harvest credit card and personal data.Fake Judge Credentials. The documents frequently list names such as “Judge Michael Rodriguez” serving simultaneously as judge and court clerk — a procedural impossibility under New York court structure.“If you receive a text message claiming you face an impending enforcement action, delete it immediately,” Medows advises. “If you are genuinely concerned about your driving record, verify through the official New York State DMV website at dmv.ny.gov. If you are facing a legitimate citation, consult an experienced lawyer for traffic ticket defense rather than paying blindly online.”With the 2026 DMV point system overhaul putting more New York licenses at risk, protecting a clean driving record from both real administrative penalties and fraudulent attacks has never been more important. James Medows provides aggressive defense for drivers facing actual moving violations — including speeding tickets , cell phone tickets, and reckless driving charges — across New York City, Long Island, and surrounding counties.Find us or reach out to us on Google: https://share.google/G9zw83tKYXLWCqacA

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