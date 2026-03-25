NYC E-Bike Crisis: Ikhilov & Associates Warns Victims on Hidden Liability Options

Ikhilov & Associates Law Firm Logo A destroyed delivery e-bike on a New York City street following a lithium-ion battery fire. As these incidents surge, victims are urged to investigate third-party liability involving landlords, manufacturers, and delivery platforms.

As NYC e-bike crashes surge 21% and battery fires rise 53%, Ikhilov & Associates reveals three liability angles most injured victims never consider.

The rider who hurt you is rarely the only liable party. Our job is to follow the liability to where the real money is.” — Erik Ikhilov, Founding Attorney, Ikhilov & Associates

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City is facing a growing e-bike and battery fire crisis. According to NYPD data reported by amNY, e-bike crashes surged 21.5 percent year-to-date in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. At the same time, the New York City Fire Department announced in early 2025 that structural lithium-ion battery fires have increased 53 percent compared to the same period last year, with lithium-ion batteries, frequently powering delivery e-bikes, identified as a primary cause. Thousands of victims across Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan are walking away from these incidents believing they have no legal recourse. The rider who hit them carries no insurance. The neighbor whose battery exploded has no assets.Ikhilov & Associates, a Brooklyn personal injury law firm with a documented record of securing multi-million-dollar settlements for injured New Yorkers, is issuing a public warning: in most e-bike injury and battery fire cases, the rider is not the only liable party, and often not the most important one.“Our job is to follow the liability to where the real money is,” said Erik Ikhilov, founding attorney at Ikhilov & Associates. “Victims who assume they cannot recover because the person who hurt them is uninsured are leaving significant compensation on the table. An experienced personal injury attorney in Brooklyn knows how to identify the building owner, the manufacturer, or the delivery corporation that is actually responsible for making that victim whole.”Three Liability Angles Most Victims Do Not Know ExistBuilding Owner and Premises LiabilityWhen a lithium-ion battery ignites inside a residential building, New York property owners and landlords can be held liable if they failed to enforce fire safety codes, permitted illegal charging stations on the premises, or ignored known hazards. Victims of battery fires, including neighbors displaced by smoke and structural damage, may have viable premises liability claims against the building owner in addition to, or instead of, the tenant whose battery caused the fire.Third-Party Liability Against Manufacturers and RetailersMany of the batteries powering delivery e-bikes in NYC are cheap, uncertified, or counterfeit units prone to thermal runaway, a process where battery cells become chemically unstable and temperatures escalate uncontrollably until ignition occurs. The FDNY Lithium-Ion Battery Task Force inspected 585 e-bike shops in 2024, issuing 426 FDNY summonses, 138 violation orders, and 32 criminal summonses targeting retailers selling illegal and substandard batteries. When a defective or illegally sold battery causes injury, an experienced attorney can investigate whether the manufacturer, importer, or retailer who put that product into commerce bears liability for the resulting harm.Commercial Insurance Liability Against Delivery PlatformsWhen a delivery rider working for a major food delivery app causes a collision while actively fulfilling an order, victims may have access to significant commercial insurance coverage. Leading delivery platforms, for example, often provide up to one million dollars in commercial liability coverage when a driver is actively delivering. An experienced bicycle accident lawyer in New York can investigate which platform the rider was working for at the time of the crash, whether they were actively on a delivery, and what commercial coverage applies, information that can dramatically change the value of a victim’s claim.Why Spring Is the Most Dangerous Season for NYC E-Bike VictimsWarmer temperatures drive a sharp increase in e-bike activity across New York City, with an estimated 65,000 delivery workers using app platforms daily and recreational cyclists returning to city streets simultaneously. In 2023, the deadliest year for NYC cyclists since 1999, e-bike riders accounted for 23 of 30 total cyclist fatalities according to NYC DOT data. Brooklyn recorded the highest total number of cyclist injuries among all five boroughs. For victims injured in these incidents, acting quickly is critical. New York’s general statute of limitations for personal injury claims is three years, but claims involving city property or government entities may carry a 90-day Notice of Claim deadline that cannot be missed.Ikhilov & Associates represents victims of e-bike collisions, battery fire injuries, and related premises liability incidents throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, Long Island, Westchester, and the surrounding New York metro area. Whether you need a pedestrian accident lawyer to investigate a collision with a delivery rider, or a personal injury attorney in New York to pursue a claim against a negligent landlord following a battery fire, the firm offers free consultations with no upfront fees. Clients pay nothing unless the firm wins.To speak with a New York personal injury attorney at Ikhilov & Associates, visit eiesq.com or call 212-222-0000.About Ikhilov & AssociatesIkhilov & Associates is a Brooklyn-based personal injury law firm representing injured victims across New York City and the greater metro area. The firm handles personal injury, catastrophic injury, construction accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death cases. Notable results include a $5.5 million construction accident settlement, a $5 million car accident arbitration award, a $4.5 million ladder fall settlement, and a $3.3 million taxi accident settlement. All results are verified and published at eiesq.com/case-results/. Ikhilov & Associates operates on a contingency fee basis. Clients pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf.To read client reviews and find Ikhilov & Associates on Google, visit: https://maps.app.goo.gl/opdwGWdJ1tTwgvPE9

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