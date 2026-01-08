Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,271 in the last 365 days.

Annual Report on Adult Community Corrections Released

Adult probation has released their 2024-2025 Fiscal Year Report on Adult Community Corrections Programs, Centers, Tools, Services and Supervision. The report contains information on the development and performance of Nebraska Probation’s adult community corrections programs along with available services and ongoing supervision.

The purpose of this report is to identify the most important factors related to the community correction’s population on community supervision, evaluate costs of programming, and to examine the progress made in expanding community corrections centers, programs, and services statewide (Neb. Rev. Stat. 47-624(11)).  

Read the full report here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Annual Report on Adult Community Corrections Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.