Annual Report on Adult Community Corrections Released

Adult probation has released their 2024-2025 Fiscal Year Report on Adult Community Corrections Programs, Centers, Tools, Services and Supervision. The report contains information on the development and performance of Nebraska Probation’s adult community corrections programs along with available services and ongoing supervision.

The purpose of this report is to identify the most important factors related to the community correction’s population on community supervision, evaluate costs of programming, and to examine the progress made in expanding community corrections centers, programs, and services statewide (Neb. Rev. Stat. 47-624(11)).

Read the full report here.